LiberNovo Launches Black Friday Sale With Maxis Offers, Holiday Gifts and Rewards

LiberNovo has launched its Black Friday Sale in the United States and Canada, bringing its strongest public promotional pricing of the year to selected ergonomic chair bundles. Running through November 30, the event combines special prices across the Maxis and Omni ranges with tiered gifts, savings on larger orders, a Black Friday prize wheel and triple points for eligible VIP members.

The Maxis Series leads the sale, offering taller and larger users three ways to upgrade the seat behind their workday. For holiday shoppers planning a home-office refresh or choosing a gift for someone who spends long hours at a desk, the range provides a choice of manual adjustment, electric support and active ventilation.

Maxis Manual offers the essentials of manual adjustment. Maxis Electric adds electric lumbar support and OmniStretch, while Maxis Airflow builds on those features with active seat ventilation. Customers can choose according to their daily routines, preferred features and budget.

In the United States, Maxis Basic Bundles are priced at US$1,099 for Maxis Electric and US$1,299 for Maxis Airflow, respectively. In Canada, the corresponding Basic Bundle prices are CA$1,579 and CA$1,859.

Omni Pro provides another feature-rich option, combining electric lumbar support, stretching and seat ventilation, with Basic Bundles priced at US$919 in the United States and CA$1,439 in Canada. Omni SE Basic Bundles offer a more accessible starting point at US$609 in the United States and CA$889 in Canada. Participating models and promotional prices vary by market.

Three Gift Tiers and Savings on Larger Orders

LiberNovo’s site-wide Spend & Gift promotion adds a gift package to qualifying purchases. In the United States, the first tier is the Eco-Comfort Upgrade Kit, including a mouse pad, at an order threshold of US$800. In Canada, the first tier remains the Smart Entry Bundle at an order threshold of CA$1,200. Higher tiers include the Eco-Comfort Upgrade Kit and Ergo-to-Go Travel Suite, with gift contents, availability and eligibility following the applicable regional terms.

Spend & Save provides additional savings for larger purchases. Qualifying US orders receive US$60 off every US$2,000, US$100 off every US$3,000 or US$180 off every US$4,000. Canadian thresholds and savings are set in Canadian dollars on the regional website. Whether these savings can be combined with other offers depends on the local terms.

Black Friday Rewards and Flexible Payments

Qualifying orders also receive one complimentary Black Friday prize-wheel spin, with entry thresholds of US$800 in the United States and CA$1,200 in Canada. Potential rewards include a free order, Omni SE and Omni Pro chairs, footrests, eye masks, blankets and footrest cushions. Coupon rewards include US$5 or CA$5 vouchers, as applicable. Entry conditions, prize availability, minimum coupon rewards and free-order rules follow each market’s published promotion terms.

Eligible VIP members earn triple points on qualifying purchases during the sale. Membership eligibility, points issuance and redemption restrictions are governed by the regional loyalty-program rules.

Refer a Friend continues to offer savings for both referrers and their friends. Eligible customers can also divide their purchase into four interest-free payments, subject to the financing options and eligibility requirements displayed at checkout.

Comfort for Home Offices and Teams

A chair upgrade can form part of a home-office refresh, support a family member’s desk setup or provide a practical holiday gift chosen around how someone works and relaxes. The range gives shoppers room to match that choice to the person, from essential ergonomic support to electric adjustment and ventilation.

For businesses planning year-end purchases, LiberNovo’s Business & Bulk Orders program supports orders of five or more chairs. Options span the Omni and Maxis ranges, with chair-only and chair-and-footrest combinations. Regional Spend & Save offers can help teams plan workstation upgrades within their available budget, subject to the applicable combination rules.

The Black Friday Sale ends November 30 at 11:59 p.m. PST in the United States and 11:59 p.m. EST in Canada. Visit LiberNovo US or LiberNovo Canada for participating products, current prices, availability, membership eligibility and complete promotional terms.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is an ergonomic seating brand built on Dynamic Ergonomics, designing chairs that support natural movement and sustained comfort. Its Omni and Maxis ranges offer adaptable support for different body types and daily routines, from home offices and gaming setups to professional workplaces. Learn more at libernovo.com.

Media Contact

Emilia Zhang

pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

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