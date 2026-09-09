LG ULTRAGEAR BECOMES OFFICIAL GAMING MONITOR PARTNER OF SIM GAMING EXPO 2026

LG UltraGear Arena Debuts at Sim Gaming Expo 2026, Bringing Next-Level Display Technology to North America’s Only Multi-Genre Simulation Gaming Event

News Summary:

LG UltraGear, the #1 OLED gaming monitor brand in the U.S. 1 , will serve as the Official Gaming Monitor Partner and exclusive gaming monitor provider for the Sim Gaming Expo 2026 competition arena and streaming rooms.

, will serve as the Official Gaming Monitor Partner and exclusive gaming monitor provider for the Sim Gaming Expo 2026 competition arena and streaming rooms. The centerpiece of the expo’s gaming arena will feature 15 LG 34-inch OLED UltraGear 21:9 gaming monitors with a 240Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution, 0.03ms response time and 800R curvature, delivering an immersive, high-performance experience for competitive sim racing.

LG will also provide 32-inch 4K UHD monitors for broadcast and race control operations, while 52-inch 5K2K UltraGear evo displays – the world’s largest 5K2K resolution gaming monitors – will anchor the event’s Sim Racing and Flight Sim Streaming Rooms.



ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics USA, Inc. (LG) today announced that LG UltraGear will serve as the Official Gaming Monitor Partner of Sim Gaming Expo 2026, bringing LG’s advanced gaming display technology to one of North America’s premier celebrations of simulation gaming. Produced by Immersive Entertainment Inc., Sim Gaming Expo 2026 will take place September 18–20 at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois.

As part of the landmark partnership, the competition area at Sim Gaming Expo will become the LG UltraGear Arena, featuring 15 LG 34-inch OLED 21:9 UltraGear gaming monitors, one at each competition cockpit. Designed to deliver an immersive, high-performance gaming experience, the monitors feature a 240Hz refresh rate, WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) resolution, 0.03ms response time and an 800R curvature, providing competitors with the speed, clarity and expansive field of view needed for competitive sim racing.

Bringing Competitive Sim Racing to Life

Modern simulation platforms deliver highly detailed virtual environments that demand exceptional display performance. At Sim Gaming Expo, competitors will experience iRacing-powered racing competitions on LG UltraGear OLED displays, from the #1 OLED gaming monitor brand in the U.S.1, showcasing the combination of advanced simulation software and high-performance gaming hardware.

The 34-inch 21:9 widescreen format expands the driver’s field of view, placing more of the virtual racing environment within peripheral vision and helping competitors maintain situational awareness on the track. OLED technology further enhances the experience with impeccable imagery and fast response times, allowing racers to see the track, competitors and racing details with exceptional clarity.

“Sim Gaming Expo gives us a powerful venue to showcase what LG UltraGear OLED monitors can add to the simulation gaming community,” said Dan Tower, Senior Brand Marketing Manager at LG Electronics. “As the #1 OLED gaming monitor brand in the U.S., LG UltraGear is committed to helping gamers get closer to the action with responsive performance, rich picture quality and a wider view of every turn, straightaway and split-second decision.”

Powering the Competition and Broadcast Experience

LG UltraGear technology will extend beyond the competition cockpits throughout the event. LG will provide 32-inch 4K UHD monitors for Sim Gaming Expo’s broadcast team and race control operations, helping the event team monitor and produce the on-track action with the same focus on visual performance seen on the competition floor.

LG displays also will play a central role in Sim Gaming Expo’s content-creation spaces. The event’s Sim Racing Streaming Room and Flight Sim Streaming Room each will feature LG’s 52G930B-B, a 52-inch 5K2K UltraGear evo monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. The streaming rooms will give creators the opportunity to broadcast directly from the show floor, showcasing high-end simulation experiences to audiences around the world. With its curved, expansive 52-inch 21:9 wide screen and ultra high 5K2K resolution display, the LG 52G930B-B provides creators and attendees with an immersive view of the virtual environments powering today’s advanced simulation experiences.

“Having LG UltraGear as our Official Gaming Monitor Partner is a tremendous milestone for Sim Gaming Expo,” said Jorge Anzaldo, CEO of Immersive Entertainment Inc. and Founder of Sim Gaming Expo. “The LG UltraGear Arena will give competitors and creators an incredible new level of display performance while showcasing the best of simulation gaming.”

For additional information on the full LG UltraGear lineup, visit www.lg.com/us/gaming-monitors.

1 Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking, Monitors, Gaming Designed, Display Type: OLED, Dollars, Jan – Dec 2025

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

About Sim Gaming

Sim Gaming Expo is North America’s only event dedicated to all genres of simulation gaming under one roof — sim racing, flight simulation, virtual reality, motion platforms, and immersive gaming technology. Produced by Immersive Entertainment Inc. and built for fans, by fans, the event brings together enthusiasts, hardware manufacturers, software developers, content creators, and industry professionals from across the globe. Sim Gaming Expo 2026 takes place September 18–20 at the Schaumburg Renaissance Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois. Tickets are available at www.simgamingexpo.com.

Media Contacts: LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Laura Barbieri christopher.demaria@lge.com laura.barbieri@lge.com Marisa DeRose LG-One marisa.derose@lg-one.com LGMSUS@LG-One.com

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SOURCE LG Electronics USA