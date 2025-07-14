LG GUGGENHEIM AWARD WINNER AYOUNG KIM OFFERS SNEAK PEAK INTO HER WORK PROCESS

Unveils Her Unique Approach to the Intersection of Art and Technology Using 77-inch LG OLED evo TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As LG expands the customer experience by creating a connection between cutting-edge technology and art, Korean artist and the 2025 LG Guggenheim Award recipient Ayoung Kim, introduced her world of work to a captivated audience at Guggenheim Museum, New York earlier this week. At the one-night-only public program, ‘The Soft Geometry of Being: An Evening with Ayoung Kim‘, introduced her work process to the public using six 77-inch LG OLED evo TVs.

Kim, who was selected as the 2025 LG Guggenheim Award recipient in February of this year, has been trying new things by combining cutting-edge technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence) and VR (virtual reality). In her representative video trilogy, set in a fictional, futuristic Seoul, Delivery Dancer follows a female delivery driver and her identical double as they navigate infinite, overlapping realities in a cyclical, non-linear universe where time and space intersect.

In the program, Kim personally introduced the character creation method of the main characters of the ‘Delivery Dancer’ series, Ernest Mo and En Storm, and the narrative of the work. LG OLED evo TVs positioned on-stage created the effect of Ernest Mo and En Storm in virtual reality as if they were on stage with the artist through its overwhelming picture quality.

“I brought to the forefront the often-invisible physical realities underlying technology and the human labor that sustains it.” said Kim after the lecture. “Throughout the presentation, fictional beings infiltrated the space via six LG OLED evo TVs installed in the venue, bringing that in-between realm to life.”

About the LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative — The LG Guggenheim Art and Technology Initiative is a five-year, multifaceted collaboration between the Guggenheim and LG designed to research, honor, and promote artists working at the intersection of art and technology. Unique in its areas of concentration and approach, the initiative is an unprecedented investment in technology as an artistic medium. It enables the Guggenheim to broaden its investigations into this innovative field, providing essential support to the visionary artists who inspire new understandings of how technology shapes, and is shaped by, society.

As part of the initiative, Noam Segal joined Guggenheim New York in 2023 as LG Electronics Associate Curator. Focusing on research, Segal plays an active role in developing the museum’s engagement with technology-based art, producing scholarship and public-facing content that will strengthen the goals of the multifaceted initiative across the museum’s departments.

The multi-year initiative establishes the LG Guggenheim Award, which recognizes one artist annually for their groundbreaking achievements in technology-based art. Administered by the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, the award is juried by an international panel of distinguished museum directors, curators, scholars, and other arts professionals, with the selected artist receiving an unrestricted honorarium of $100,000.

In February 2025, Guggenheim New York and LG proudly announced Ayoung Kim as the 2025 LG Guggenheim Award recipient. The inaugural LG Guggenheim Award went to trans-media artist Stephanie Dinkins, who actively engages in designing and creating AI models. Dinkins and 2024 recipient, Net-Art artist ShuLea Cheang, presented their works through public programs at Guggenheim New York as well.

For more information, visit https://www.guggenheim.org/initiatives/lg-guggenheim-art-and-technology-initiative.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, consumer electronics products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

christopher.demaria@lge.com

+1 908 548 4515

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-guggenheim-award-winner-ayoung-kim-offers-sneak-peak-into-her-work-process-302504341.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA