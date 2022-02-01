Leyton Orient Football Club (The O’s) Announces Eastdil Secured as New Official Shirt Partner

Eastdil Secured, the global real estate investment bank, signs a three-year agreement as Leyton Orient shirt partner

Deal represents significant sponsorship opportunity for the O’s

Agreement follows Leyton Orient’s return to Sky Bet League One

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leyton Orient is excited to announce a three-year front-of-shirt partnership with the global real estate investment bank Eastdil Secured.





The sponsorship represents a significant commercial deal for Leyton Orient at a pivotal time in the club’s history: the O’s return to Sky Bet League One.

Eastdil Secured is the largest independent commercial real estate investment bank in the world by transaction volume, completing more than $3 trillion in transactions over the past 15 years. The firm uniquely combines commercial real estate and capital markets expertise to deliver best-in-class advice on mergers and acquisitions, property sales, joint ventures, debt placement, structured credit, and loan sales for clients around the globe.

As a privately held company with significant employee investment, Eastdil Secured thrives on collaboration and teamwork, with intelligence-driven professionals across 21 offices around the world. Eastdil Secured intends to leverage its global reach to support the O’s in breaking new ground commercially.

The O’s relationship with Eastdil Secured’s London team was begun by James “Mac” McCaffrey, Managing Director at Eastdil Secured’s London Headquarters and passionate shareholder of Leyton Orient F.C.

Ravi Patel, Chief Commercial Officer for Leyton Orient, said: “We are absolutely delighted to secure this front-of-shirt partnership with such an esteemed global brand – one that we know will bring great value to our club. From the first time I met with Mac I could sense his enthusiasm for Leyton Orient, as well as his desire to help drive a unique and powerful partnership with the club. We are really excited by this next step and can’t wait to work with the fantastic team at Eastdil Secured to bring this partnership to life.”

James “Mac” McCaffrey, Managing Director at Eastdil Secured, said: “Eastdil Secured and Leyton Orient share a ‘one team one dream’ culture, a fighting underdog spirit, and we have seen the results over the past 5 years as The O’s have gone from National League to League One with two promotions. Richie has the lads ready to have another go this year and, like us, are hungry and energised to take on any challenges ahead. We believe in the ownership and direction of the club and are proud to serve as a partner to such a storied club during a pivotal moment in its history. We are truly humbled and proud to be part of the fantastic Orient supporter group, and you can count on our firm to be there in force in East London with clients, family and friends on match day. There is a genuine connection between this club and our business, and we will make sure the O’s feel our unbridled commitment and global reach alongside this investment.”

Mark Devlin, Chief Executive of Leyton Orient, said: “Following our promotion, we have been delighted in the interest shown in becoming the front of shirt partner at the club. We had several conversations with interested parties and have deliberately taken our time to find the right partner as we look to build upon last season’s success. Eastdil Secured are experts in their field and I believe this a unique partnership, bringing significant benefits to both organisations and to the community we serve. Both parties are very keen to ensure that this is much more than a front of shirt branding partnership, and we look forward to working with Mac and his team on their creative vision.”

