LetsAllDoGood App Democratizes Smartphone Communications for Non-Profits

Contacting people where, how and when it matters most, the secure mobile app includes optional location-based communication called HereNow to maximize participation, fundraising, sponsorships and attendance.

“The most important place to reach people is on their smartphones. The average person looks at their phone over 100 times a day. And the most important place on the smartphone is at the top of the display, with a push notification. LetsAllDoGood gives access to state-of-the-art features that were inaccessible for most organizations until now,” said Greg McHale, Founder & CEO of LetsAllDoGood. “This is about reaching the right supporters with the right message, at the right time, and with HereNow—in the right place. It can take days for an email to be read—if ever. Push notifications are seen instantly. LetsAllDoGood delivers immense power, in a simple way to every ‘do good’ organization.”

Powerful yet easy to use, the app is designed to democratize publish and push capabilities, providing a truly comprehensive communications platform for organizations. Both the price and interface are user-friendly, and organizations can instantly begin using it after signup.

“It’s critical that we reach our ‘high engagers’ (most dedicated supporters) instantly, and that’s what LetsAllDoGood and push notifications enable us to do. Email can take days. Push is immediate,” said Larry Little, of the Guardian Angel Bassett Rescue—an early user of the app.

Typically, smaller organizations are offered versions of a platform/service that are limited until they pay more. That is not the case with LetsAllDoGood. With EveryOrg Pricing, each organization gets access to the complete package, and pricing is based on organizational budget. That means that for most organizations, having a smartphone app will cost just $99/year. LetsAllDoGood is affordable to everyone—even the smallest PTO/PTA, community or school group.

Onboarding supporters is incredibly easy using AllAboard. Every organization has their own unique AllAboard link, which they share with their supporters. By clicking the AllAboard code from their smartphone, a supporter downloads LetsAllDoGood, registers, and is automatically following their organization. They never have to hear from, nor see any other organizations. The app then delivers instant news, events, volunteering opportunities and critical updates from the supporter’s favorite organization.

With MyPeople Tags, organizations can create labels that better segment their supporters. Tags are unique to every organization and supporters select the tag(s) that best identify them to the organization. For example, tags could be ‘supporter’, ‘donor’, ‘volunteer’, ‘parent’; anything that makes sense to the organization. Supporters can then publish content to all of their followers or to specific groups, ensuring that exactly the right person is getting the right message.

Using the GoodLink feature, supporters are linked to anywhere the NPOs wants them to go—a donation page, event sign up, volunteer opportunities, program information, etc. The App helps NPOs get their supporters to their website and donation platforms.

Notifications can now be location-based with HereNow. With HereNow, an organization can set a location, a radius, a time period and a notification. When a supporter arrives at that place within the time period, the notification is automatically delivered to them (note: supporters must enable both push notifications and location services). It can be used to inform attendees when they arrive at an event, volunteers at a location and supporters when they pass by a business that sponsors the cause. HereNow also adds value to sponsorships. For example, a supporter is alerted as they walk past an eatery that sponsors their favorite nonprofit’s mission. The phone is constantly connecting to the good around it.

Unlike social platforms, LetsAllDoGood is a private network, where user data is not shared, sold or mined. There is no advertising. Only the organization can reach their users; no one else can.

With YourApp, the LetsAllDoGood platform can be branded for any organization at a fraction of the cost and time required for having their own app custom developed.

LetsAllDoGood with HereNow is available on both Apple and Android. LetsAllDoGood hosts webinars every week. Visit www.letsalldogood.com to register.

About LetsAllDoGood

LetsAllDoGood is a one-of-a-kind mobile app that empowers organizations to reach supporters, members and stakeholders. The publish and push technology was also used to create the Union Strong App, YourApp and LetsAllBeHeard mobile apps.

LetsAllDoGood also published Union Strong, the smartphone app for the 14M member labor movement.

To learn more about LetsAllDoGood, visit www.letsalldogood.com

