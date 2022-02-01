Lesley Freeman Named Chief Legal Officer at AGBO

Michael Bogner, Ilyssa Adler, Porscha Lee round out expanded legal team as Russo Brothers’ powerhouse independent studio pioneers transmedia storytelling

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AGBO, the artist-led media company helmed by co-founders and award-winning directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and Partners Donald Mustard and Chris Brearton, announced today that Lesley Freeman will join the company as Chief Legal Officer. Freeman will oversee all aspects of AGBO’s business and legal affairs around the world as the company expands its global physical production, virtual production, gaming, and immersive technology footprint.









“ AGBO’s bold strategy of transcending the conventional boundaries of storytelling and exploring new creative frontiers in an ever-evolving media landscape necessitates leaders with sophistication, expertise and a history of success in high-pressure scenarios. Lesley, with her distinguished track record, visionary mindset, and extensive background with leading media companies, is just that –– making her an indispensable asset to our team,” said Chris Brearton, Partner at AGBO. “ I’ve worked with Lesley for many years and know firsthand what an exceptional leader she will be for AGBO’s next phase of accelerated growth and innovation.”

Responsible for theatrical, television, games and innovation, and all corporate legal matters including intellectual property and copyright protections, corporate development, technology, and privacy, the strategic expansion of the legal team under Freeman enables AGBO to continue exploring new forms of entertainment in accordance with its artist-first ethos.

“ This is a transformative moment for the entertainment industry and an exciting time to join AGBO, a modern trailblazer relentlessly committed to its vision of an artist-led future,” said Freeman. “ I look forward to joining the team and helping to shape a contemporary and forward-looking legal framework for this new era of innovation.”

Freeman has extensive experience leading legal and regulatory operations, most recently serving as Vice President of Legal at Amazon MGM Studios. Previously, Freeman was Chief Legal Officer at MGM and functioned as a key member of the team responsible for MGM’s $8.45 billion sale to Amazon. Prior to joining MGM, Freeman spent nearly ten years at HBO as Senior Vice President of Legal Affairs and previously served as Senior Counsel in the entertainment, sports and media department at O’Melveny & Myers LLP in Los Angeles.

As a recognized leader in the sector, Freeman has been named a Best In-House Entertainment Attorney by Variety, as well as to the Power 100 Women in Entertainment and received the Power Lawyers Raising the Bar Award from The Hollywood Reporter.

Supporting Freeman is a seasoned team of attorneys including:

, Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs – With 15 years in the entertainment industry, Bogner was previously the Director of Business and Legal Affairs for scripted series at Netflix, the home of AGBO’s EXTRACTION franchise and the Russo Brothers-directed film THE GRAY MAN. Prior to that, Bogner served as Vice President and Senior Counsel of Legal Affairs at HBO under Freeman, focusing on acquisitions, comedy series, live events, and documentaries. Bogner’s vast television experience will serve AGBO’s ongoing expansion across scripted, non-scripted and local language series to continue to break records critically, and commercially. Ilyssa Adler , Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs – Strengthening AGBO’s expansion into gaming and new media, Adler previously served as Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for Ubisoft Film & Television, where she specialized in the intersection of video games with film and television. In this role, she structured and negotiated the video game publisher’s entertainment media projects, including WEREWOLVES WITHIN and Apple TV+’s MYTHIC QUEST. Before joining Ubisoft, Adler represented on-camera talent, writers, and producers at a boutique entertainment firm. Adler began her career as a litigator, advocating for artists in copyright infringement, net profits disputes, and defamation cases.

, Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs – Strengthening AGBO’s expansion into gaming and new media, Adler previously served as Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs for Ubisoft Film & Television, where she specialized in the intersection of video games with film and television. In this role, she structured and negotiated the video game publisher’s entertainment media projects, including WEREWOLVES WITHIN and Apple TV+’s MYTHIC QUEST. Before joining Ubisoft, Adler represented on-camera talent, writers, and producers at a boutique entertainment firm. Adler began her career as a litigator, advocating for artists in copyright infringement, net profits disputes, and defamation cases. Porscha Lee, Manager of Business and Legal Affairs – Promoted after her six years with AGBO, Lee is a key contributor to the success of the entire AGBO legal team, overseeing contractual agreements, intellectual property, and compliance matters.

The expanded legal team builds upon AGBO’s recent strategic hires, positioning the Company for success in a rapidly evolving industry as it establishes itself as the premier destination for artist-led global storytelling.

About AGBO

Established in 2017 by acclaimed directors Anthony and Joe Russo, AGBO’s mission is to propel the next era of storytelling by developing and producing universe-driven intellectual properties that span film, TV, gaming, and interactive. As a powerhouse independent studio founded and operated by a collective of artists with decades of experience, AGBO has consistently shattered audience records with its globally resonant content.

In recent years, AGBO has achieved record-breaking success in both box office and streaming, setting new standards in entertainment, including 11 number one global openings with over seven billion dollars in box office and Marvel’s highest grossing film of all time, AVENGERS: ENDGAME. In 2023, the daring EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE won seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, breaking records, while the CITADEL franchise instantly landed as Prime Video’s second-most-watched show in history. On Netflix, the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed THE GRAY MAN ranks the sixth most-watched film of all time, and the Chris Hemsworth-starrer EXTRACTION has emerged as the platform’s most successful franchise. AGBO is currently in post-production on the upcoming Russo Brothers-directed film for Netflix, THE ELECTRIC STATE, an adaptation of the graphic novel of the same name starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

