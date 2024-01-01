Leostream Announces Unified HPC Remote Access Interoperability to Simplify Decentralized Live and Post-Production

Partner ecosystem built with technical integrations and validation from Nutanix, AWS, Red Hat OpenShift, HP, Mechdyne, and Microsoft

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leostream Corporation, creator of the world-leading Leostream® Remote Desktop Access Platform, today announced unified remote access for high-performance computing environments built with widely available tools and platforms from partners including Nutanix, AWS, Red Hat OpenShift, HP, Mechdyne, and Microsoft. Leostream’s HPC “ecosystem” ensures customers gain a simplified, fully interoperable, integrated solution for cloud/hybrid cloud HPC with scalability for large workloads that delivers strong GPU performance in distributed enterprises, whether multi-site or fully virtual.





The Leostream platform and partner components optimize compute usage to lower cost, simplify IT, and ensure end-user productivity. Leostream’s Connection Broker and Gateways provide end-user access, orchestration, provisioning and power control—key to cost savings in cloud HPC. Leostream’s unified HPC ecosystem includes high-performance display protocols Amazon DCV, HP Z Remote Graphics Software, and Mechdyne TGX that support demanding workloads such as video editing in live or post-production, AI training, running and viewing simulations, and 3D rendering in scientific research.

“A unified, interoperable HPC ecosystem offers options for enterprises of all sizes and all flavors, with the Leostream platform in the center for controlling end-user connections to resources like cloud GPUs, session management, and ensuring data and applications stay secure regardless of where they’re located,” said Karen Gondoly, Leostream CEO. “These vendors represent the industry’s best options for running HPC in cloud, multi-cloud, and hybrid cloud scenarios, and multiple enterprise deployments with one or more partners have verified the cost savings, reduced complexity, and radical performance and scalability improvements that result.”

Leostream has achieved certifications, validations, and integrations with Nutanix Prism, Red Hat OpenShift via KubeVirt API, AWS EC2 and Amazon WorkSpaces Core Managed Instances, Microsoft Azure, HP Anyware (PCoIP) and HP Z Remote Graphics Software, Amazon DCV, and Mechdyne TGX. Leostream’s HPC family also includes OpenStack for open-source public and private clouds, such as Virtuozzo and GeoComputing’s RiVA solution for oil/gas and energy providers.

For more information about interoperable, unified HPC solutions please visit Leostream.

The Leostream Remote Desktop Access Platform for hosted desktops and workstations offers a comprehensive solution for remote access to maintain productivity, control costs, and ensure security with strict authentication and authorization built on zero-trust concepts. Its connection management system eliminates clunky corporate VPNs with an ultra-efficient gateway that gives users access to only the specific resources they have permission to use, automatically, regardless of their location or device. The Leostream Platform shines even in environments that rely on complex, specialty applications like energy and science; large files such as media and entertainment; real-time performance like financial services; and bulletproof network security like government and defense.

About Leostream

Leostream digital workspace management solutions embody over 20 years of Leostream research and development in supporting customers with hosted desktop environments, including VDI, hybrid cloud, and high-performance display protocols. The Leostream high performance Remote Desktop Access Platform provides the world’s most robust digital workspace connection management and remote access feature set, allowing today’s enterprises to choose the best-of-breed components to satisfy their complex security, cost, and flexibility needs while working with them as they evolve into tomorrow. The Leostream Privileged Remote Access service simplifies, secures, and monitors temporary access to corporate resources for vendors, service providers, and external contractors. Follow Leostream on LinkedIn and X.

Leostream is a registered trademark of Leostream Corporation in the United States. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Global Media Relations Contact:

JPR Communications



Judy Smith



+1 818 522 9673



media.relations@leostream.com