Lenovo ThinkReality VRX —New All-in-One Virtual Reality Solution Designed for the Enterprise Metaverse

Next-level VR headset in a compact form factor has mixed reality capabilities for immersive training, collaboration and 3D design;

End-to-end enterprise solution, supported by cloud software, security features and services to protect and advance business.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Lenovo™ announced the new all-in-one virtual reality (VR) headset engineered for the enterprise. The comfortable fitting, slim profile six-degrees-of-freedom (6DoF) ThinkReality™ VRX features pancake optics and full color, high-resolution pass-through capabilities for mixed reality (MR) applications. The ThinkReality VRX is also supported by a full suite of end-to-end services to help businesses achieve speed-to-solution and realize return on investment faster.





On-Ramp to the Enterprise Metaverse

The Lenovo ThinkReality VRX is built to be the VR solution for workers everywhere. The immediacy and fidelity of new digital tools experienced through extended reality (XR) devices means workforces are becoming nearly unconstrained by time and space. From improving efficiency in employee training and virtual collaboration to expanding design and engineering tasks in 3D, XR technologies are becoming more important than ever for businesses enabling hybrid workers to do more.

VR, in particular, is delivering impressive results in training applications. Businesses are experiencing up to 4X faster training on soft skills compared to classroom training and 275% more confidence in applying skills learned in VR. In addition, VR training can reduce the risk of injury at the workplace by up to 43%.i, ii

As a global leader in providing Intelligent Transformation solutions to the enterprise, Lenovo built the ThinkReality VRX to be a high-quality, versatile and secure on-ramp to the Enterprise Metaverse. The Lenovo ThinkReality VRX works with six- or three-degrees-of-freedom content and operates as a standalone device or tethered to a PC or workstation for streaming experiencesiii. The ThinkReality VRX is also capable of utilizing cloud-based rendering solutions, such as NVIDIA CloudXR™ for graphics-intensive XR experiences requiring high-end, GPU-based performance.

The built-in ThinkReality software platform empowers IT and operations with the ability to deploy, configure and manage XR devices at scale. Enterprise customers can support workers with updates and analytics to optimize worker performance.

The Lenovo ThinkReality VRX is supported by a full suite of end-to-end services — from consulting and content creation through cloud deployment and customer support — to help organizations achieve success in the new realities of the business environment. The business VR solution also supports enterprise-grade security practices with a secure supply chain and manufacturing process that thoroughly vets every component and service supplier.

Next-Level VR Design Features

The ThinkReality VRX headset incorporates several key design advancements to make it more comfortable for extended VR sessions in the office, at home, or anywhere the hybrid workforce is getting things done.

Innovative pancake optics and the slim form factor reduce the overall profile of the headset while optimal battery position for better weight distribution and balance provides a better fit and feel. The all-in-one VR headset also features materials that are easy to keep clean between uses.

Four front mounted cameras provide 6DoF tracking, as well as two full color, high-resolution pass-through cameras to provide workers with a better, uninterrupted user experience as they perform tasks. Pass-through technology also offers MR application capabilities, allowing users to superimpose 3D graphics on the real-world so workers can get more done with a single XR device.

The ThinkReality VRX is powered by a Snapdragon™ XR platform to enable next-level performance for immersion and interactivity in an all-in-one XR headset so workers can optimize in virtual environments.

Open Platform, Growing Ecosystem

No single organization will build the Metaverse, Lenovo is dedicated to collaborating with industry leaders to advance the growth and adoption of this emerging platform. Enterprises can develop for the ThinkReality VRX by utilizing Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform and its OpenXR-based SDK.

“Our customers are looking for reliable, flexible and scalable gateways into the growing Enterprise Metaverse. They need business-class solutions for the new realities of working in hybrid scenarios and virtual environments” said Vishal Shah, GM of XR and Metaverse, Lenovo. “We engineered the Lenovo ThinkReality VRX to be the VR solution of choice for training and collaborating in immersive 3D.”

The ThinkReality VRX is supported by its portfolio of XR solutions that includes a cloud software platform to help deploy and manage enterprise applications and content on a global scale, as well as ThinkReality XR Services. The professional XR services provides vendor agnostic, end-to-end, white-glove services to help customers from strategy to delivery. The ThinkReality hardware portfolio also includes the ThinkReality A3, the most versatile augmented reality (AR) smart glasses ever designed for the enterprise.

Lenovo is also collaborating with leading enterprise software vendors, including ENGAGE XR, a Metaverse communications platform for collaboration, training and education, to build and offer a Lenovo presence in the Metaverse. The Lenovo space within ENGAGE will be an ‘always on’ virtual home for Lenovo to showcase products and solutions as well as to meet and collaborate with partners and customers.

Pricing and Availability

The ThinkReality VRX will be available for early access to select partners by the end of 2022 followed by general availability in select markets worldwide starting in early 2023. The price for the enterprise VR solution will be disclosed upon availability. Visit the ThinkReality VRX web page to find out more or contact your local Lenovo sales representative.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 75,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world’s largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo’s world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO and THINKREALITY are trademarks of Lenovo. Snapdragon and Snapdragon Spaces are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon and Snapdragon Spaces are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©20222, Lenovo Group Limited.

i PWC – VR Soft Skills Training Efficacy Study; 2020



ii Enterprise Apps Today – 80+ Virtual Reality Statistics 2022; May 2022



iii USB-C link cable sold separately

