LendFriend Mortgage Unveils New Home Financing Programs to Meet Evolving Buyer Needs

LendFriend Mortgage, a trusted name in home financing, has launched a set of new home mortgage programs to make homeownership easier for modern earners, including self-employed professionals, business owners, and clients with high net worth.

Modern Solutions for Today’s Home Buyers

How people earn and manage their finances has changed dramatically over time. Many qualified individuals are overlooked by conventional mortgage systems that depend on rigid documentation or outdated income verification rules. LendFriend Mortgage has recognized this gap and developed flexible and inclusive programs that help more people qualify for their dream homes.

These programs were built for people whose income does not always fit the traditional 9-to-5 model. Instead of relying only on tax returns or pay slips, the LendFriend approach is to look at real financial strength that could be bank statements, assets, or stock-based income.

Flexible Mortgage Programs for Different Types of Buyers

Income today looks different for everyone, and LendFriend Mortgage has designed flexible programs to match that reality:

RSU-Based Financing

For professionals who earn stock in companies like Meta, Google, or Amazon, this program helps them use Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) as part of their qualifying income.

Options for Self-Employed Borrowers

Business owners and freelancers can now use bank statements to verify earnings. This is a simpler, more accurate reflection of what they truly make.

Asset-Based Mortgages

For retirees or high-net-worth clients, they offer asset depletion mortgages so that individuals can use their savings or investment accounts to qualify, without needing to sell assets.

Trusted Mortgage Solutions Nationwide

The headquarters of LendFriend Mortgage is located in Austin, Texas, but the company proudly serves clients across the United States. They have earned a strong reputation for their flexibility, transparency, and customer-first mindset.

For buyers who do not meet traditional mortgage criteria, LendFriend Mortgage offers programs built around real financial situations. The company continues to help more people achieve one of the biggest milestones, which is owning a home that truly fits their future.

About LendFriend Mortgage

LendFriend Mortgage , LLC is a licensed mortgage broker headquartered in Austin, Texas. It specializes in modern mortgage solutions for self-employed, tech, and high-net-worth clients. Their mission is to make homeownership accessible through transparent advice, competitive rates, and customized programs that align with modern finances.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any financial product. Individual financial situations vary; interested parties should consult a licensed mortgage advisor or financial professional before making any decisions.

