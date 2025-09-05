Leitbox Storage Partners and Merchants Retail Partners Announce Sale of Flint’s Crossing in Auburn, Alabama

Leitbox Storage Partners (LBP) and its sister company, Merchants Retail Partners (MRP), today announced the successful sale of Flint’s Crossing, a 97,668-square-foot neighborhood shopping center located in the heart of Auburn, Alabama.

MRP acquired Flint’s Crossing out of distress in April 2015 and executed a complete repositioning of the property. The team remodeled the center, introduced Michaels to the Auburn market, and replaced a failing grocer with HomeGoods, creating two best-in-class anchors that elevated the property’s profile and tenant mix.

Today, Flint’s Crossing stands as one of Auburn’s premier retail destinations, strategically located at “main and main” within the city’s dominant retail corridor. HomeGoods renewed its long-term commitment in 2022 with a new 10-year lease for 22,850 square feet, joining Michaels in anchoring the center. Additional national retailers include Panera Bread, UPS, Subway, Cicis, Plato’s Closet, Kumon, and uBreakiFix, bringing national and regional tenancy to approximately 75% of the property.

Since 2022, leasing momentum has added 15,115 square feet of new tenants, and recent façade upgrades have further enhanced curb appeal. With Auburn University’s 34,000 students fueling steady demand and the city’s continued growth as one of the Southeast’s strongest SEC college towns, Flint’s Crossing has proven itself as a highly desirable, best-in-market retail asset.

This transaction demonstrates the power of our platform and our ability to transform underperforming assets into thriving destinations,” said Bill Leitner, Founder and Principal of Leitbox Storage Partners. “We are proud of the long-term value Flint’s Crossing has created for our investors, tenants, and the Auburn community.”

The sale highlights the combined expertise of LBP and MRP in repositioning and enhancing properties, further reinforcing the firms’ track record of creating enduring value across their investment portfolio.

