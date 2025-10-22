LegalMatch Launches Scholarship for Students Who Plan to Attend Law School

LegalMatch Announces “LegalMatch.com’s Legal Futures Initiative Scholarship”

Today, LegalMatch.com , the leading attorney-client matching service and legal lead-generating platform, announces the launch of LegalMatch.com’s Legal Futures Initiative Scholarship . This scholarship aims to support future lawyers as they pursue higher education so they can achieve their dreams and make a difference in the legal field.

LegalMatch understands the immense financial pressure of education and the need for the legal community to expand, which is why we partnered with Bold.org to help support future lawyers by offering financial assistance. Any undergraduate junior or senior at a four-year college or university with a min. 3.75 GPA who plans to attend law school may apply for the opportunity by submitting a brief essay.

“We are committed to supporting the legal community in every way we can, and that includes helping the future generation of lawyers achieve their dreams of becoming lawyers themselves. We pride ourselves in having kind, attentive attorneys who go the extra mile, and that’s the type of student we look for and wish to support,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

The platform’s mission is to provide the most accessible and effective legal services, while also connecting clients with the right kind of lawyer. Legal battles can be scary, expensive, and exhausting. That’s why we’re behind lawyers who are attentive, compassionate, and fighting for what’s right to provide clients with the most favorable and realistic outcome possible. Apply for the LegalMatch.com’s Legal Futures Initiative Scholarship today!

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation’s oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch’s service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

