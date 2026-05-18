LegalMatch Issues Post-Q1 Refocus: Three Legal Shifts Hitting Small Businesses Now

Practical steps for auditing commercial agreements, HR technology, and wage classifications for the remainder of the year.

Now that the first quarter of 2026 is well behind us, the real regulatory trends for the year have become clear. To help owners stay ahead of these shifts, LegalMatch.com , America’s premier attorney-client matching platform, is highlighting three specific areas where businesses need to “reset” their legal strategy to protect their cash flow and avoid compliance traps.

“The first half of the year usually moves faster than people expect. We wanted to provide a simple way for business owners to step back and look at their records. It’s really just about making sure the basics-like your contracts and payroll-are actually up to date before the second half of the year gets away from you,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

Mid-Year Priority List:

Re-evaluating Vendor Pricing After the Tariff Rulings: The Supreme Court’s February decision to strike down broad IEEPA tariffs has fundamentally changed the cost of doing business. If you’re still working under a contract signed during the 2024 or 2025 supply chain spikes, there could be a chance you are overpaying.

Addressing AI Compliance Deadlines: We’ve moved past the ‘wait and see’ phase for AI regulation. With major enforcement deadlines like the Colorado AI Act coming up on June 30, businesses using various automated hiring or management software need to act. It isn’t enough to trust your vendor-you have to verify that they are actually running the bias audits required by law and that your company is giving the right notices to job applicants.

Adjusting Payroll for New State Salary Floors: Many businesses may still be operating on 2025 payroll assumptions, but those thresholds moved significantly on January 1. In places like California, the exempt salary floor is now $70,304. If you haven’t audited your classifications in the last few months, you could be sitting on a major wage-and-hour risk. A mid-year reset of your payroll records is the best way to prevent an expensive dispute later this summer.

Please Note: While the federal tariff changes apply to all U.S. businesses, the AI and payroll requirements are state-specific and depend entirely on where your business operates and where your remote employees are physically located.

Next Steps

LegalMatch recommends that business owners skip the DIY approach and get a professional eyes-on-glass review of their contracts and handbooks. By using a platform like LegalMatch, owners can quickly find a qualified attorney to handle these specific 2026 updates.

Users simply submit case details to the confidential platform and, for free, it matches you with attorneys in your area who are experienced in contract law , employment law , commercial law , and more, depending on the case details. Have a LegalMatch member attorney guide you through the rest of 2026 safely and compliantly!

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation’s oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch’s service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire