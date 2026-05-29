LegalMatch Highlights Legal Resource Options for Post-Holiday DUI Charges

LegalMatch warns holiday celebrants that DUIs, DWIs, BUIs, and possession charges spike over Memorial Day weekend – and the consequences can follow a person for years.

Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest stretches of the year for law enforcement. The week that follows is one of the busiest for criminal defense attorneys. A lot of people wake up after the holiday facing charges they didn’t see coming – DUIs , DWIs , BUIs (Boating Under the Influence) , or possession of a controlled substance – and most of them have no real idea what happens next.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor those who served, but it’s also one of the most legally dangerous weekends on the calendar. A single decision behind the wheel can change someone’s life overnight,” said Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

For people who have never been in legal trouble, the consequences of a single bad decision can come as a shock. A DUI, DWI, or BUI charge can lead to license suspension, thousands of dollars in fines, mandatory alcohol education programs, and, in many states, jail time – even for a first offense. Possession charges carry their own set of consequences, including criminal records that can follow someone into job applications, housing applications, and professional licensing for years.

Anyone who finds themselves facing one of these situations can turn to resources like LegalMatch.com, the nation’s first and largest attorney-client matching platform. Through LegalMatch, individuals can be matched for free with a local DUI/DWI attorney or a criminal defense attorney , depending on the circumstances, by just going online to the website and submitting case details. LegalMatch also has an Online Law Library with detailed articles on DUI laws, DWI penalties, controlled substance charges, and what to expect at each stage of a criminal case.

One bad outing doesn’t have to define what happens next. LegalMatch can help.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation’s oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch’s service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire