LegalMatch.com Issues New Year’s Eve Legal Alert: Navigating DUI and DWI Realities

With New Year’s Eve Ranking as a Top Period for Impaired Driving Arrests, LegalMatch Connects Individuals With Specialized Counsel to Protect Legal Rights

As New Year’s Eve approaches, this is the most critical time of the year to plan a safe celebration. Each year, statistics show New Year’s Eve is the most dangerous holiday of the year in the United States for DUI (Driving Under the Influence) or DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) arrests.

To aid in a safe holiday, LegalMatch.com , the nation’s preferred attorney-client matching service, is urging the public to prepare for a safe holiday this year. The terms DUI and DWI are often used interchangeably, and some jurisdictions do use the two terms interchangeably, but these are often distinct charges with laws that differ by state. DUI/DWI can occur whether a driver is under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Some jurisdictions use a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) threshold, while others define impaired driving more broadly.

“DUI/DWI charges come with serious penalties that include loss of driver’s license, hefty fines, and even jail time. That’s why we advise everyone to plan ahead for a safe New Year’s Eve celebration and to try to make sure that nothing gets out of hand or handled irresponsibly and illegally,” says LegalMatch’s General Counsel Ken LaMance.

If an individual is facing DUI or DWI charges, it is advisable for them to hire a lawyer as quickly as possible. Individuals can visit LegalMatch.com, submit their case details to the confidential platform, and receive free matches with DUI/DWI attorneys . This allows individuals to connect with attorneys in their area, review their profiles and qualifications, and select the one that feels the best for the client.

Along with matching services, the LegalMatch Online Law Library includes articles and information on DUI and DWI laws , penalties, and related legal processes for individuals to review. LegalMatch seeks to educate NYE participants so that they have the tools and knowledge necessary to make the holidays a safer, more informed time.

