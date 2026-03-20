With permanent standards slated for late 2026, the focus turns to mandatory annual training and localized hazard assessments under Labor Code § 6401.9.

With California’s rollout of Labor Code § 6401․9 entering its next phase of implementation‚ LegalMatch․com , an attorney-client matching service, recommends that employers review and revise their Workplace Violence Prevention Plans (WVPPs) to make sure they align with the state’s developing standards․ Although the rollout phase is coming to an end‚ with the Occupational Safety & Health Standards Board (OSHSB) slated to consider a permanent general‑industry standard by the end of 2026‚ the focus may shift towards maintaining compliance on a site-by-site basis․

What employers should focus on includes, but is not limited to, the following:

Interactive training : Labor Code § 6401․9 provides for interactive training․ Employers with an interactive training plan in place in 2024-2025 should confirm compliance with annual refresher requirements․

Site‑specific hazard assessment : Plans that consider the unique hazards of each site (e.g., access points‚ lighting‚ neighborhood conditions) are more likely to pass an inspection than a generic template plan․

Record keeping : Incidents and training records have to be maintained and held for periods defined in statute or regulations․ These normally come under scrutiny during inspections․

Legal exposure: Violations of statutory or regulatory requirements can incur citations and penalties․ The breadth of enforcement actions and penalties is usually determined by state agencies and the governing state law․

“A WVPP needs to function as a living document tied to site conditions and documented training. Engaging counsel can help employers confirm training formats and schedules‚ preserve records properly‚ and tailor plans to withstand regulatory scrutiny,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

LegalMatch provides referrals to California employment lawyers who deal with workplace safety and employment law‚ including compliance with and audits of the WVPP․ Employers seeking verification of specific statutory wording‚ rulemaking status‚ records retention periods‚ and current penalty schedules may visit LegalMatch.com and get matched for free with a California employment attorney or business attorney who can provide guidance and compliance accuracy for said business.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch California is a California State Bar certified Lawyer Referral Service #0140 dedicated to improving the quality and affordability of legal services in all California counties. LegalMatch California is an innovative forum for lawyers and legal clients to meet. California attorneys interested in joining LegalMatch California must meet membership qualifications and carry malpractice insurance. LegalMatch California, like its parent organization LegalMatch.com, remains free to consumers.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire