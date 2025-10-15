LegalMatch Advisory: Outdated Estate Plans Put Family and Business At Risk

“Secure Your Legacy: Avoid Legal Pitfalls With Up-to-Date Estate Planning and Expert Guidance from LegalMatch.com”

When estate planning is delayed or ignored, families and businesses can be made vulnerable to disastrous legal and financial consequences. Outdated or non-existent documents like wills , trusts , and powers of attorney can warrant additional and surprise probate costs, hefty tax burdens, and potential custody battles where minor children are involved.

Three major liabilities in estate planning mishaps include, but are not limited to, the following:

Custody Battles & Guardianship Disputes: Not designating a legal guardian for minor children means the state court will decide their living situations, not family members.

Unnecessary Probate and Tax Issues: If a will is outdated or a trust is not implemented, assets can be forced into expensive probate and possibly deplete estate value with legal fees.

Immediate Financial Gridlock: If documents are missing, such as power of attorney or advanced healthcare directives, family members may not be able to access funds to pay medical bills or make medical decisions, and a court will have to intervene.

“In estate planning, a simple will is rarely enough to cover all scenarios, and an outdated will can sometimes be worse than not having one at all, requiring the court to uphold misguided intentions and unintended consequences,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

