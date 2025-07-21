Lee A. Tafoya Says Rethinking Patient-Centered Care Starts with Your Lab Partner

Why behind-the-scenes logistics, diagnostic accuracy, and ethical lab partnerships are essential to delivering truly patient-centered care, according to healthcare strategist Lee A. Tafoya.

In the ongoing conversation around patient-centered care, attention often gravitates toward physicians, electronic records, or bedside manner. However, Lee A. Tafoya, Business Development Executive at Midwest Innovation Laboratory, is urging healthcare professionals to look deeper into the infrastructure behind clinical decision-making. He believes that diagnostic laboratories, while rarely visible to the patient, are central to the quality of care being delivered.

“Lab work influences the majority of clinical decisions. If the system behind that data is not functioning at its best, the care delivered will inevitably fall short,” says Tafoya.

With a background spanning clinical nursing, research, and leadership, Tafoya offers a rare perspective. His experience includes roles in immunology trials, stem cell apheresis, nephrology, and hospice care. Now, in laboratory business development, he works directly with facilities to improve diagnostic logistics, service responsiveness, and provider partnerships. According to him, real change in patient care starts with strengthening these foundational systems.

Laboratories as Clinical Collaborators

Diagnostic laboratories often operate behind the scenes, yet their output informs nearly every medical intervention. From identifying infections to confirming chronic conditions, labs provide the data that physicians rely on to act confidently and quickly. Tafoya explains that the assumption of the lab as merely a supporting service undervalues its impact.

“When labs are treated like vendors rather than clinical collaborators, important opportunities are missed. A proactive lab can help with test selection, advise on turnaround strategies, and even flag broader trends in community health,” he explains.

In his current role, Tafoya works with private practices, nursing facility networks, and healthcare systems to develop service models that prioritize speed, accuracy, and relevance. He focuses not just on expanding laboratory reach but on increasing its strategic value. His work includes negotiating contracts, building targeted training programs, and supporting recovery efforts when service issues arise.

Tafoya believes that involving lab partners earlier in the care planning process leads to better patient outcomes and greater efficiency across the board.

Lessons from the Bedside

Tafoya’s insights are shaped by a career that began in clinical care. As a Registered Nurse, he provided frontline services in home health, hemodialysis, and mental health. Later, he moved into clinical trials, coordinating research in pulmonology and immunology across multiple indications, including RSV, asthma, and COVID-19 prophylaxis. His work in hematology research achieved a 100 percent success rate in Dendreon stem cell procedures.

His time at the bedside taught him where breakdowns commonly occur. Delays in lab processing, unclear communication, and inconsistent test accuracy were not administrative glitches; they were obstacles with direct consequences for patient health.

“I’ve seen firsthand how a delayed test result can postpone critical treatment. I’ve also seen how fast, well-coordinated lab work can change the trajectory of a patient’s recovery,” says Tafoya.

These experiences inspired him to step into business development. He saw that influencing patient outcomes didn’t have to stop at clinical care. Improving the systems that support providers could be just as impactful.

Building Lab Partnerships Around Patient Needs

Rather than promoting laboratory services based solely on cost or capacity, Tafoya focuses on alignment. He matches services to each organization’s unique workflow and population needs. A rural nursing facility, for example, may require different pickup schedules or specialized testing panels than a suburban primary care clinic.

“The lab must fit into the provider’s rhythm, not the other way around. When lab services adapt to the patient population and operational structure, the entire system becomes more efficient,” he notes.

He also emphasizes transparency, measurable service benchmarks, and frequent communication. These efforts transform the lab from an outsourced necessity into a trusted clinical partner.

In many cases, Tafoya assists in addressing legacy issues, such as long turnaround times or repeated testing errors. By implementing root cause analysis and hands-on staff training, he works to rebuild trust between providers and their lab teams.

Redefining Quality in the Value-Based Era

As healthcare continues to shift toward value-based care, the stakes for accuracy, timeliness, and efficiency are rising. Tafoya argues that labs should not be evaluated only on volume or price, but also on how they contribute to better patient outcomes and provider satisfaction.

“Healthcare leaders need to ask whether their lab partner is helping them meet their care goals. If they are not getting timely results, if the panels are not clinically useful, or if support is difficult to access, then the lab is holding back the entire organization,” he explains.

According to Tafoya, many executives focus on the more visible aspects of care while neglecting systemic gaps in diagnostic infrastructure. That oversight can limit everything from medication accuracy to the patient’s trust in their provider.

To fix this, he recommends a shift in how organizations engage with lab partners. Open communication, joint planning, and shared performance metrics can help bridge the gap between back-end systems and front-line care.

Personal Commitment to Innovation and Equity

Beyond his professional role, Tafoya has long committed himself to underserved populations. He has volunteered with International Medical Relief, supporting clinics for Venezuelan refugees and underserved communities across the United States. There, he applied many of the same principles he advocates today: thoughtful logistics, reliable diagnostics, and patient dignity.

“Volunteering in medical relief work helped reinforce that infrastructure matters. In environments with limited access to testing, diagnosis becomes guesswork. That has a cascading effect on the care people receive,” he says.

Whether working in high-tech laboratories or field-based clinics, Tafoya’s approach remains grounded in compassion and clarity. He believes that no system can be truly patient-centered if it fails to include the diagnostic process in its vision.

A Call to Action for Healthcare Decision-Makers

Tafoya encourages healthcare executives, clinical directors, and administrators to revisit how they view their lab partnerships. He advises leaders to:

Integrate lab partners into strategic planning conversations

Use measurable benchmarks to monitor lab performance

Customize lab workflows to align with clinical demand

Invest in regular training and cross-team communication

Treat the lab team as part of the patient journey

“The best labs don’t just deliver results. They support better decisions, fewer complications, and stronger trust between patients and providers,” he concludes.

For organizations seeking to elevate their quality of care, Tafoya’s message is clear: take a closer look at your lab. It may be the most critical partner your patients never see.

Media Contact:

Lee A. Tafoya

Business Development Executive

Midwest Innovation Laboratory

Email: tafoya@leetafoya.com

Phone: 314-220-8208

Website: https://leetafoya.com/

Location: St. Louis, MO

SOURCE: Lee Tafoya

