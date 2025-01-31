Learning Management System (LMS) Market to Grow by USD 79.06 Billion (2024-2028), Adoption of NGDLE in Academic Sector Boosting Growth, with AI Redefining the Market Landscape – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report with market evolution powered by AI – The global learning management system (lms) market size is estimated to grow by USD 79.06 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.17% during the forecast period. Adoption of NGDLE in academic sector is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing popularity of cloud-based LMS. However, interoperability issues poses a challenge.Key market players include Adrenalin eSystems Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Sprout On Web Pty. Ltd., Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Inc., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis LLC, GENTLAB S.R.L, Instructure Holdings Inc., Looop Online Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Tovuti Inc., Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd., Workday Inc., and Xperiencify.

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Learning Management System (Lms) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 – 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.17% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 79058 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Adrenalin eSystems Ltd., Blackboard Inc., Sprout On Web Pty. Ltd., Clearlake Capital Group L.P., D2L Inc., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis LLC, GENTLAB S.R.L, Instructure Holdings Inc., Looop Online Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., SAP SE, Skillsoft Corp., Tovuti Inc., Violet InfoSystems Pvt. Ltd., Workday Inc., and Xperiencify

Market Driver

In today’s digitalized business landscape, Learning Management Systems (LMS) have become essential tools for upskilling and reskilling employees, as well as delivering online education to individual learners. The trend towards remote work and digital learning has accelerated the adoption of LMS platforms, offering flexible, cost-effective solutions for businesses and educational institutions. Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and virtual reality are expanding LMS offerings, providing personalized learning experiences and real-time interaction. Key vendors like Duolingo, Coursera, Cerego, Knewton, and ALEKS lead the market with user-friendly interfaces, AI-driven personalized learning, and gamification. Corporate users and higher education segments are the primary adopters, with blended learning models and multichannel learning gaining popularity. LMS platforms cater to various preferences and business operations, offering on-premises and cloud-based solutions, mobile learning, and open online courses. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing demand for lifelong learning, reduced spending, and the need for talent development in the digital age.

In today’s business landscape, cloud-based Learning Management Systems (LMS) have gained significant popularity due to their numerous advantages. Traditional LMS models require organizations to manage servers on their premises, leading to high costs and complexities. In contrast, cloud-based LMS eliminates the need for on-site servers and is typically hosted on the provider’s servers. This results in a lower initial investment, as the purchase is usually subscription-based. Moreover, cloud-based LMS implementation costs are significantly reduced, as there is no need for installation of programs or devotion of time and resources. Furthermore, cloud-based e-learning solutions can be set up quickly and deployed faster than traditional LMS. These factors make cloud-based LMS an attractive option for businesses looking to adopt efficient and cost-effective e-learning solutions.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

In today’s digitalized business landscape, industries are embracing LMS platforms to upskill employees and offer flexible training programs. Remote work and education have become the new norm, leading to an increase in demand for digital learning solutions. LMS platforms provide cost-effective, cloud-based and on-premises options for corporate users and educational institutions. Advanced technologies like AI, 5G, and virtual reality enhance learning outcomes by offering personalized, interactive, and real-time experiences. Key vendors like Duolingo, Coursera, Cerego, Knewton, and ALEKS are expanding their offerings through strategic partnerships and user-friendly interfaces. Millennials and Gen Z prefer mobile learning solutions, making smartphones and communication devices essential tools for education. LMS platforms offer blended learning models, face-to-face instruction, and online learning activities to cater to various user preferences and business operations. Corporate users seek AI-driven personalized learning, gamification, and social learning capabilities to engage employees and improve knowledge retention. Enterprise learning, personalized learning, and multichannel learning are essential for talent development in the digital age. LMS platforms offer content accessibility through e-books, multimedia resources, and interactive modules, making education more accessible and convenient. Despite budget constraints and reduced spending on training programs, LMS platforms offer cost-effective solutions for businesses and individuals. The LMS market is expected to grow as digital transformation continues to reshape business operations and education. Virtual assistants, chatbots, and AI-powered avatars provide additional support, making LMS platforms versatile and efficient learning solutions.

The eLearning industry relies heavily on Learning Management Systems (LMS) for delivering and managing digital training content. However, the lack of standardization in eLearning content can pose challenges during LMS integration. Although LMS platforms offer compatibility, connecting them to existing systems is not always straightforward. This is due to the fact that not all eLearning standards are supported by both the LMS and the existing system. As a result, schools may face difficulties in reusing courses developed by different vendors, as the content structures and supported features can vary. It is essential for organizations to carefully consider these compatibility issues when selecting an LMS and integrating it with their existing systems.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This learning management system (lms) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user

1.1 Academic

1.2 Corporate

Deployment

2.1 On-premises

2.2 On-cloud

Geography

3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Academic- The Learning Management System (LMS) market is experiencing growth due to the increasing popularity of online learning and the expansion of higher education institutions offering digital courses. In the academic sector, the higher education segment dominates the market, with universities recruiting IT staff to increase their online course offerings. The rise of m-learning in schools and colleges necessitates LMS solutions compatible with mobile devices. Students and teachers seek online certificate programs for skill development and competitive edge. Vendors like Degreed Inc. Offer role-based skill development and collaborative learning experiences. Integration of technologies such as classroom management systems, analytics, and LCMS with LMS drives demand in higher education. Open-source LMS solutions, such as Moodle, capture significant revenue in the academic sector. Blended learning methods in K-12 sector require LMS for online course materials. However, challenges include the lack of operating knowledge for LMS among teachers and students, particularly in emerging economies.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Learning Management System (LMS) market is experiencing significant growth in the digitalization of industries, with remote learning and digital education becoming increasingly popular. LMS platforms offer flexible learning options for individuals and educational institutions, enabling access to a vast array of online courses and interactive tutorials. Blended learning models combine traditional classroom instruction with digital content, providing a more comprehensive learning experience. Smartphones and communication devices have made mobile education a viable option, allowing learners to access educational content anywhere, anytime. Open online courses and certifications offer upskilling and reskilling opportunities for the business landscape, while progress tracking and individualized learning plans ensure that learners stay on track. With the rise of e-learning, educational institutions are embracing LMS platforms to enhance their offerings and meet the evolving needs of students. Internet connectivity is essential for accessing these platforms and educational content, making it a critical component of the digital learning experience.

Market Research Overview

The Learning Management System (LMS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the digitalization of industries and the shift towards remote work and learning. LMS platforms have become essential tools for delivering digital learning, online courses, and blended learning models. These versatile platforms offer flexible learning options, advanced technologies like AI, and mobile learning solutions to upskill employees and expand educational offerings. Digital transformation and reduced spending have led businesses to adopt cost-effective cloud-based LMS platforms. Corporate users segment is a major driver of the market, with enterprise learning, personalized learning, and multichannel learning gaining popularity. AI-driven personalized learning, gamification, and social learning capabilities are enhancing learning outcomes and engagement. Educational institutions, from schools to universities, are also embracing LMS platforms for online education and distance learning. Millennials and Gen Z prefer e-learning tools and open online courses for their convenience and accessibility. The market is expanding with strategic partnerships, product innovation, and user-friendly interfaces. Advanced technologies like AI, 5G technology, and virtual reality are being integrated into LMS platforms to provide real-time interaction, feedback, and content accessibility. The market is expected to grow further with the increasing use of smartphones, communication devices, and e-learning tools in the corporate sector. Despite budget constraints, the demand for LMS platforms is increasing due to their cost-effectiveness and ability to provide quality services, developed infrastructure, and network infrastructure. The market is also witnessing in demand for AI-based LMS platforms, virtual assistant, chatbot, and AI-powered avatar to cater to the preferences and behavior of individual learners. The business landscape is evolving, and LMS platforms are becoming essential for talent development and knowledge retention. The market is expected to continue growing with the increasing use of interactive platforms, smart learning platforms, mobile education, online tutorials, and e-learning solutions. The future of education is digital, and LMS platforms are leading the way.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Academic



Corporate

Deployment

On-premises



On-cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/learning-management-system-lms-market-to-grow-by-usd-79-06-billion-2024-2028-adoption-of-ngdle-in-academic-sector-boosting-growth-with-ai-redefining-the-market-landscape—technavio-302364755.html

SOURCE Technavio