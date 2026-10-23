Leading Pediatric Therapy Software Provider Ambiki Secures Additional Investment to Accelerate Growth

Funding will expand practice management technology, managed billing and data migration services, and innovative clinical tools for pediatric therapy practices.

Ambiki today announced an additional equity investment from existing investor Green Hills Partners. The investment will support Ambiki’s continued growth and accelerate development of its electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management platform, while expanding services that help pediatric therapy practices manage their operations. Key areas of investment include Reconsil®, Ambiki’s automated double-entry ledger system; Ambiki Managed Billing Services; data migration and implementation support; and clinical innovations such as Tenalog®, its AI-powered session documentation system.

“Growing a pediatric therapy practice is hard enough without having to fight your software,” said Kevin Dias, founder of Ambiki. “Our mission is to remove the operational barriers that hold practices back, so therapists and practice owners can spend less time on administrative work and more time focused on their patients.

“What makes Ambiki different is that we don’t just provide software. We combine powerful technology with a team that understands the challenges of running and growing a therapy practice. Reconsil®, our patent-pending automated double-entry ledger system, is a prime example of how we’re approaching some of the most complex challenges in practice management. We believe it’s the only system of its kind in a speech therapy EMR. Combined with our expanding managed billing and data migration services, it reflects our commitment to solving the problems that create the most frustration for growing practices.

“Our Software + Team approach means we can help practices transition to Ambiki with less disruption, guide them through implementation, and continue supporting them as they grow. We want to be more than a software vendor. We want to be a long-term partner in their success.”

Ambiki’s integrated platform brings together patient intake, scheduling, clinical documentation, teletherapy, insurance billing, and financial operations for pediatric speech-language pathology (SLP), occupational therapy (OT), and physical therapy (PT) practices. By connecting clinical and administrative workflows, Ambiki helps practices reduce complexity, improve efficiency, and support growth.

Green Hills Partners co-founder and CEO David R. “Dave” Hanson commented, “We are thrilled to continue our 20-plus-year friendship with Kevin Dias, and we are excited to build on our eight-year partnership with the wonderful Ambiki team. We are especially looking forward to assisting Ambiki in accelerating its efforts to support pediatric SLPs, OTs, PTs, and pediatric therapy practices.”

About Ambiki

Ambiki provides integrated EMR and practice management software and services for pediatric speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, and physical therapy practices across the United States. Its Software + Team approach combines connected technology with hands-on support to help practices simplify operations, reduce administrative burden, and grow. Learn more at https://www.ambiki.com/

About Green Hills Partners

Green Hills Partners is a private family investment platform based in Nashville, Tennessee. More information can be found at http://www.greenhills-partners.com

Media Contact: Kevin Dias – info@ambiki.com

SOURCE: Ambiki

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire