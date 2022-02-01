Leading in Math Education: Ohio Is Home to the Prisms of Reality VR Conference

Virtual reality transforms secondary math learning outcomes at-scale, bringing Ohio District and Educational Service Center (ESC) leaders together for the first time

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prisms VR, a learning platform pioneering a new paradigm for math education, will host its first-ever Prisms of Reality VR conference on March 1, 2023, in Marysville, Ohio. Prisms brings problem-driven, tactile and visual learning to the math classroom, and it is the first educational technology platform to leverage virtual reality (VR) to accelerate math proficiency in U.S. schools. Ohio is leading the way for virtual reality in the classroom with 50+ active districts and 15,000+ students using Prisms.

What: Join Prisms for a day of sessions and VR demos, led by pioneering teachers and leaders in Ohio, where the Prisms movement began. Who Should Attend: Designed to cultivate community, promote collaboration, deliver high-quality professional learning, and inspire joy in the modern math classroom, Prisms’ conference is a must-attend event for secondary math and science educators, curriculum and technology leaders, building administrators, superintendents, and media who cover trends in education and K-12 education in Ohio. Why: For the last 100+ years math has been taught with paper and pencil in 2D. Even today’s education tools don’t enable students to utilize the multiple modalities through which human beings make sense, reason and deepen their understanding of the world around them. Prisms is the first learning solution that empowers students to experience real-life problems with their bodies in 3D versus reading about them divorced from personal experience or scratched on a piece of paper. When: Wed., March 1, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Retreat 21 11433 Industrial Pkwy Marysville, OH 43040 To register for the free event, click here, or visit https://www.eventcreate.com/e/prismsvr for more information.

Prisms, founded in 2020, is pioneering efficacious learning experiences in virtual reality. Backed by the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health, Prisms is the first spatial learning platform for K-12 STEM education, scaling a new way of learning core math and science that actualizes pedagogies that we know work best.

