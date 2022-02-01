Leading Family-Friendly Streaming Service Kidstream Joins Curiosity’s Smart Bundle

Barney, Thomas & Friends, and Shaun the Sheep Join the Smartest Deal in Streaming

SILVER SPRING, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kidstream, with its unique and carefully curated selection of high-profile children’s shows, is the newest service to join Curiosity’s Smart Bundle. With a commitment to programming that’s safe, educational, and ad-free, Kidstream provides Smart Bundle families with thousands of hours of beloved shows to dive into as summer vacation approaches.

Anchored by Curiosity Stream’s award-winning documentary films, series, and specials, the Smart Bundle offers seven streaming services at a discounted rate. Each service in the bundle was carefully selected, with the common thread being a dedication to entertainment that inspires learning, exploration, and expanding viewers’ horizons.









“Kidstream brings the biggest children’s shows together in one place, but that’s only part of the reason we love it,” said John Higgins, Director of Content Partnerships at Curiosity. “Kidstream’s vision of creating an oasis where parents don’t have to worry about kids being served advertisements and suggestions to view inappropriate content is inspiring and a great example of what the Smart Bundle is all about.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Curiosity Stream and join their exceptional, enriching Smart Bundle offering,” said Dean Koocher, Co-Founder of Kidstream. “For families that appreciate high-quality, thoughtful programming that brings learning, adventure, and inspiration without the hassle of advertising, the Smart Bundle really is the perfect solution, and we are delighted to now be a part of it.”

Kidstream was founded in 2017 by two executives, Dean Koocher and Jordan Jedeikin, who, with 45 years combined experience, have helped launch and grow hit shows such as Teletubbies, LazyTown, and Book Hungry Bears. The company relentlessly pursues the best available content for families, using five core principles: shows must be safe, enriching, well-produced, highly entertaining, and at the catalog-level include a diverse set of characters and formats.

Kidstream contains hundreds of hours of programming including classic shows like Barney, LazyTown, The Wiggles, and Thomas & Friends, as well as newer hits such as Sid the Science Kid, Kate & Mim-Mim, and many US-premieres like The Sound Collector, narrated by Keira Knightly, which launches later this Spring.

Kidstream is available as a standalone service on major channel stores like Roku, Prime Video, Xfinity, Apple TV, and more.

In addition to Kidstream, the Smart Bundle includes:

Curiosity Stream , the home for films, series, and specials exploring history, science, nature, adventure, lifestyle, and more.

, the home for films, series, and specials exploring history, science, nature, adventure, lifestyle, and more. Tastemade+, award-winning food, travel, and home & design series and documentaries.

award-winning food, travel, and home & design series and documentaries. SOMM TV, dedicated to the world of wine, food, travel, and hospitality, from the creators of the blockbuster “SOMM” film series.

dedicated to the world of wine, food, travel, and hospitality, from the creators of the blockbuster “SOMM” film series. Topic , exclusive, critically acclaimed, and award-winning crime, thrillers, drama, and noir from around the world.

, exclusive, critically acclaimed, and award-winning crime, thrillers, drama, and noir from around the world. Da Vinci , thousands of award-winning educational TV shows and interactive activities, inspiring kids to create a smarter, kinder world.

, thousands of award-winning educational TV shows and interactive activities, inspiring kids to create a smarter, kinder world. Curiosity University, the most noteworthy and popular lectures from professors at the world’s top universities, plus courses, podcasts, and more.

Full access to the Smart Bundle is offered at $69.99 annually.

About Curiosity

Curiosity Inc. is the entertainment brand for people who want to know more. The global media company is home to award-winning original and curated factual films, shows, and series covering science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. With over 25 million total paying subscribers worldwide and thousands of titles, the company operates the flagship Curiosity Stream premium documentary SVOD service, available in more than 175 countries worldwide; Curiosity University, featuring talks from the best professors at the world’s most renowned universities as well as courses, short and long-form videos, and podcasts; Curiosity Channel, the linear television channel available via global distribution partners; Curiosity Now, a free, ad-supported channel; Curiosity Audio Network, featuring original content and podcasts; and Curiosity Studios, which oversees original programming. Curiosity Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CuriosityStream Inc. (Nasdaq: CURI). For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

About Kidstream

Kidstream is your family’s on-demand playground and go-to destination for safe, educational, and giggle-inducing kids’ shows. Named the #1 SVOD and top app for kids, Kidstream is 100% commercial-free with hundreds of hours of diverse kids’ shows that spark imagination and tap into a variety of interests such as STEM, social & emotional learning, problem solving, music, arts & crafts, dance, sports, adventure, and more. For more information, visit www.Kidstream.tv.

Contacts

Vanessa Gillon



Curiosity Inc.



vanessa.gillon@curiositystream.com