Leading Entertainment Multimedia Holding Company, The Hello Group, Debuts “Hello Soju” at Coachella 2023

First Hello Soju Product, Soju Seltzer, Available in Western and Asian Markets Launches on April 14

Six “Sojulicious” Flavors Available at Launch including Watermelon, Peach, Green Grape, Lemon Yuzu, Lychee and Asian Pear

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hellosoju–The Hello Group (THG), an innovative, fully-fledged entertainment and multimedia holding company behind over 40 Billboard #1 chart hits and more than 70 golden and platinum records, is announcing the launch of Hello Soju, the world’s newest, premium soju brand, featuring its first official product, soju seltzer. The beverage will be available for the first time at Coachella, one of the largest and most popular music and arts festivals, on April 14, where global music sensations, BLACKPINK, will headline.





Launching at Coachella with a VIP bar, Hello Soju will also be seen in backstage areas for talent and celebrities to enjoy. Hello Soju will be available to purchase in six “sojulicious” flavors, all set to tantalize fans’ taste buds – Watermelon, Peach, Green Grape, Lemon Yuzu, Lychee and Asian Pear. With a special “curation” option to create custom variety packs, the drinks can be purchased in quantities of four and/or eight units via the Hello Soju website, Hellosoju.com.

“Being so deeply entrenched in the K-Pop scene, having represented several of the most successful acts in the world including BTS, SuperM, ITZY, NCT127, Twice and Girls Generation, The Hello Group has been introduced to many unique facets of Korean culture,” commented CEO Taylor Jones. “We are ecstatic to introduce the first product from Hello Soju to the world, and believe it will be a huge commercial success now that the beverage is available in the Western and Asian markets. This will be the first of many incubated projects we are launching, built from the ground up within The Hello Group – our goal for Hello Soju is to be recognized as the premium soju company in the world.”

Traditionally made by distilling alcohol from fermented grains such as rice, wheat, or barley, and using high-quality grains and a complex distillation process, soju was originally reserved to be enjoyed only by Korean kings and royalties until it became more generally available to the public. Hello Soju seltzers are premium, ready-to-drink beverages made with the finest ingredients, mixed with real fruit juice, all-natural flavoring and sparkling water to provide the perfect elevated drinking experience for life’s celebrations, and is gluten-free with no artificial sweeteners.

Dedicated to re-introducing high-class, traditionally distilled soju to the world, this is just the beginning for The Hello Group and Hello Soju, as the holding company plans to roll out several more new incubated products through the end of the year, with further details to be announced soon. All products are shipped internationally and available for purchase at Hellosoju.com.

Please visit Hellosoju.com for more information.

Visit Hello Soju at Coachella, for more information go to https://hellosoju.com/pages/coachella

About The Hello Group

The Hello Group is an innovative, fully-fledged entertainment and multimedia holding company, operating more than 16 businesses within its portfolio. Hello has divisions spanning across talent management, music distribution, music publishing, TV and film production, digital marketing, live touring, web3, tech, venture and consumer products. THG has been involved in 41 Billboard #1 chart results and more than 70 golden and platinum records, winning countless awards including Golden Disc Awards, MTV EMA Award, ASCAP Award, UK Official Charts #1 Award and more. THG’s music division is one of the leading US-based companies operating in K-pop, having produced for the biggest acts in the world including BTS, SuperM, ITZY, NCT127, Twice, Girls Generation, KAI, Baekhyun, MonstaX, Cravity, WayV and more.

With offices in Los Angeles, London and Brussels, THG’s combined clientele includes some of the world’s foremost artists and top-tier digital talent, all around the world. More specifically, the THG roster includes Grammy Award-winning and multi-platinum record producers and songwriters, award-winning artists, actors, models, authors, sports stars, social influencers with millions of fans, and a network of talent that stretches across the entire world in almost every sector of entertainment. By using its roster and bespoke tech solutions, the agency division at THG currently runs influencer marketing campaigns for both independent and Fortune 500 brands. Hello is a disruptive next-generation company, pioneering a new age of talent management, content development, and digital services.

