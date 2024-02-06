Leading Digital Lawyer Rafi Azim-Khan Joins Crowell’s London and San Francisco Offices

Brings in-depth experience advising on data privacy, AI, cybersecurity, media/advertising

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Rafi Azim-Khan has joined Crowell & Moring to lead the firm’s Digital Law practice in Europe and advise clients on cybersecurity, data privacy, artificial intelligence, intellectual property, e-commerce and advertising and marketing matters.

Azim-Khan has been ranked as an industry leader by publications such as Chambers and Legal 500 for three decades, and holds Legal 500‘s rare Hall of Fame ranking. He previously led Pillsbury’s European Privacy and Marketing Law practices and was co-head of the firm’s Global Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice. He has in-depth global experience from more than two decades working with Silicon Valley and international clients launching new platforms, products or technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rafi to the firm” said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. “Rafi is a genuine thought leader with rare transatlantic and global experience in areas of increasing, and often critical, importance to our clients. His arrival deepens our ability to advise clients navigating rapidly increasing regulator and competitor challenge risks as they embrace new technologies or roll out new products or services.”

Azim-Khan advises clients–from some of the world’s largest companies to innovative start-ups–on entry into new markets, marketing and launch of new technology/products (including AI), European and international brand protection, data privacy and cybersecurity. The scope of his practice cuts across the IT, media, sports, FMCG, food, health care, travel, automotive, and defense sectors. His client roster has included GE, GM, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin, Freeserve, Motorola, British Bankers’ Association, Coca-Cola, Cadbury Schweppes, Shell, Virgin, British Airways, Energizer, and Starbucks.

Azim-Khan has advised on numerous high-profile IP rights issues, including the rebranding of Daewoo, the London 2012 Olympics, F1 and Premier League sponsorships, numerous FIFA World Cups and the European Court of Justice “Bubbles” trademark comparative advertising case.

Azim-Khan has advised more than 100 website/mobile ventures, as well as numerous multinationals, on the full range of data protection and digital issues, including GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, EU AI Act, DSA and DMA impact, full website reviews, privacy audits, data transfers, SCCs and DPF, incident responses, e-partner agreements, site creation and disclaimers, NFTs and UGC, pan-EU online contracting, net-shopping and marketing, net-betting and cybersecurity. He is also one of a small number of lawyers who have secured Binding Corporate Rules for clients.

“Rafi is a global powerhouse who brings notable experience in the AI, privacy and cybersecurity spaces, as well as in advertising, IP protection and e-commerce,” said Jeffrey Poston, co-chair of Crowell’s Privacy and Cybersecurity Group. “He immediately adds breadth and experience to our group at a time of increasing regulation of our clients in Europe as well as the United States.”

In recent years, Azim-Khan has handled projects dealing with autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, AI regulations and laws across 40+ different countries. He has helped clients through implementation of the GDPR, CCPA and other data laws, as well as preparing them for future regulations such as the AI Act and dealing with advertising and sales guidelines governing e-commerce. He has also had extensive dealings directly with governments and officials to offer feedback on regulatory frameworks and enforcement structures.

“I am delighted to welcome Rafi to our ever-growing London team. Rafi’s appointment continues our approach of recruiting excellent partners that can work seamlessly for our clients across all of our geographies,” said Robert Weekes, managing partner of the firm’s London office and a member of the firm’s Management Board. “Rafi’s arrival further enhances London’s global connections, particularly with the West Coast of the U.S. and with our excellent teams in Brussels and Doha.”

Over the past five years, the firm’s London office has grown eight-fold and the firm has grown by more than 175 lawyers globally in the United States, Europe, Asia and MENA.

“Crowell has a premier privacy and cyber security practice and is well-positioned to advise clients on the unprecedented onslaught of new digital, AI, and consumer laws around the world, but particularly in the U.K. and EU,” said Azim-Khan. “It also has top-tier IP, brand and advertising lawyers which will enhance service capability for the international new product launch and marketing projects I advise on. I look forward to helping grow the global reach of the firm by collaborating across borders, continents, and offices.”

Azim-Khan has authored/co-authored five books, including E-Business, Regulation of the Internet and Ad Law and is regularly interviewed by leading publications, including Bloomberg, The Times, BBC, FT and The Economist. He also is chair of the Ad/Brand Law Group, a leading lawyer group. Azim-Khan received his law degree from Queen Mary, University of London.

