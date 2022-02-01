Leading AI-Powered Creative Studio, Captions, Expands to Web and Desktop

Popular iOS app now available on web and desktop gives users greater control of the video creation and editing process

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Captions, the leading AI-powered creative studio downloaded by over 5 million users, today announced the expansion of its product suite to include web and desktop applications, joining their hero product, the Captions iOS app. Captions for web and desktop allows users to enjoy the most popular features from the iOS app at a larger scale, supporting larger video files. This product expansion builds on Captions’ mission to offer AI tools that reimagine the creation process and empower anyone, anywhere to effectively communicate and tell their story through video.









“ For this launch, we worked very closely with our user community to understand their pain points with web and desktop editing, and are excited to launch these intuitive, one-of-a-kind solutions as a result of this feedback,” said Gaurav Misra, co-founder and CEO of Captions. “ Now, Captions creators have the power to create or edit wherever and however they prefer.”

Web and desktop support up to 30 minutes of video, longer than what iOS currently offers, and include top features such as:

AI Dubbing: Seamlessly dub videos into one of 28+ languages while preserving the speakers’ exact voice

AI Eye Contact: Correct eye contact with just one click, creating the impression that the subject is looking directly at the camera

AI Shorts: Extract a collection of short clips, selected for viral potential, from a long-form video

AI Denoise: Remove background noise automatically

Web and desktop also offer AI Captions and easy-to-add transitions, images, and sound effects.

Since launching in 2021, the company has raised $40 million from investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and SV Angel. Captions was recently selected as one of the winners of the “Next Big Things in Tech 2023” from Fast Company and included in The Information’s 50 Most Promising Startups.

Users can find Captions on web and desktop at www.captions.ai/.

About Captions

Captions is a revolutionary creative studio that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to transform the video creation process, enabling users to effortlessly produce professional-quality videos with just a few taps. By empowering every creator to effectively share their stories and ideas, Captions aims to foster a more inclusive and diverse online community. Evolving into a comprehensive suite of tools, this full-stack subscription seamlessly tackles tasks such as captioning, editing, dubbing, and audio correction, streamlining the entire workflow for creators.

