Lawrence Todd Maxwell Advocates for Smarter, Slower Growth in Real Estate

Lakeland Developer Turns Spotlight Feature Into a Call for Intentional Development

Following a recent spotlight feature titled “Lawrence Todd Maxwell: From Lakeland Roots to Real Estate Leadership,” Florida native and President of MX Properties, Inc., Lawrence Todd Maxwell is using the opportunity to advocate for a shift in the mindset of developers, investors, and entrepreneurs. His message? Choose patience over profit, and build with intention-not impulse.

“I believe in building things that last – projects, relationships, and reputation,” Maxwell shared in the feature. “Development should be about more than quick returns. It should serve the community and the long-term good.”

Rethinking Real Estate: Slowing Down to Build Stronger

In the article, Maxwell reflects on a decades-long career rooted in his hometown of Lakeland. Drawing from his background in accounting and economics, he launched MX Properties, Inc. to focus on thoughtful, durable real estate projects – both residential and commercial.

“I wanted to create a company that didn’t just flip houses or jump at trends,” he explained. “It needed to be about development – real, intentional development.”

According to the National Association of Home Builders, speculative housing construction rose nearly 18% in 2024, with many projects focused on rapid ROI rather than long-term community value. Maxwell believes this trend leads to fragile markets and unbalanced growth.

“We’re building too fast, too often, and sometimes for the wrong reasons,” he said. “The market doesn’t need more hype. It needs more planning, more listening, and more local leadership.”

Beyond Business: A Call for Integrity and Community Focus

Maxwell also encourages industry professionals to rethink what leadership looks like. He avoids social media buzz, declines promotional photos, and lets his work speak for itself.

“I’ve never been interested in being the face of a brand,” he said. “The work should be the brand.”

His values-consistency, humility, and service – come from personal discipline and a deep connection to his hometown. “When I’m building a scale model at home, it’s not just a hobby. It helps me slow down, stay focused, and remember the details. That same mindset drives everything I build out in the real world.”

In an era where real estate is often driven by speculation and speed, Maxwell sees a need to bring intentionality and patience back into the conversation.

The Urgent Need for Long-Term Thinking in Real Estate

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that over 1.4 million housing units were started in 2024. However, nearly 20% of those developments faced delays, cost overruns, or post-completion complaints. Maxwell argues that much of this could be avoided with better planning, more honest conversations, and leadership that values outcomes over optics.

“Everyone wants the skyline to change overnight,” Maxwell said. “But great cities aren’t built that way. They’re shaped by people who think long-term, who don’t cut corners, and who care about what gets left behind.”

Simple Steps to Build Smarter Communities

Maxwell isn’t launching a foundation or asking for donations. Instead, he’s encouraging people-especially those involved in local business, planning, or real estate-to:

Think long-term. Whether building, buying, or investing, look beyond the next quarter.

Get involved locally. Support zoning boards, community feedback meetings, and neighborhood councils.

Prioritize impact over headlines. Don’t just ask what a project will earn – ask what it will leave behind.

Lead by example. Show up, stay consistent, and value the work behind the scenes.

“You don’t have to be a developer to shape the places you live in,” Maxwell said. “You just have to care about how they grow.”

About Lawrence Todd Maxwell

Lawrence Todd Maxwell is the founder and President of MX Properties, Inc., a Lakeland-based real estate development firm focused on residential and commercial projects. A graduate of Florida Southern College with degrees in Accounting and Economics, Maxwell has spent decades advocating for intentional growth, community investment, and steady leadership in business.

