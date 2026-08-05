Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, LTD Sponsors HeyDay Happy Hour at Hey Nonny

Firm Builds on Longstanding Commitment to Downtown Arlington Heights Beyond Annual Hey Nonny Songwriting Contest Sponsorship

The Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd . is expanding its commitment to Arlington Heights’ music community with sponsorship of Friday afternoon HeyDay Happy Hour at Hey Nonny. The initiative complements the firm’s ongoing sponsorship of the annual Hey Nonny Songwriting Contest, which has celebrated and awarded local songwriters since its debut in 2022.

The R.F. Wittmeyer HeyDay Happy Hour runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., and features free live music in the Hey Nonny lounge along with a firm-inspired drink special to pair with the pork belly bao buns food special.

Hey Nonny is the preeminent live music venue in Chicago’s Northwest suburbs and is already famous as one of the U.S.’s best “listening rooms.” This fall, Hey Nonny will add a second stage in its Lounge room – which will be an energetically social experience. To enhance the music experience, Hey Nonny now features its signature “NonnyQ” slow-cooked and smoked barbecue offerings. The NonnyQ menu was crafted around the idea that everything tastes better with barbecue, featuring pork, brisket, and chicken dishes served with a choice of four signature sauces and classic BBQ sides.

“Hey Nonny gives musicians a stage and our community another reason to come downtown, listen to live music and support local talent,” said Ronald F. Wittmeyer Jr. , managing partner of The Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. “Arlington Heights is our community, and we want to back programs that bring people together in visible, meaningful ways.”

Since 2022, The Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd has proudly sponsored the Hey Nonny Songwriting Contest, which invites local and regional songwriters to a public stage to perform original music. The firm’s involvement with both the contest and HeyDay Happy Hour reflects its interest in encouraging more residents and visitors to discover free live music in Arlington Heights.

For more information about Hey Nonny’s weekly HeyDay Happy Hour and upcoming events, visit https://www.heynonny.com/about .

To learn more about the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, LTD., visit https://injurylawattys.com/ .

About The Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd.:

The Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer is a personal injury law firm passionate about helping people. The firm has successfully represented thousands of clients over the past 40 years, and it continues its commitment to aggressively fight for full and fair compensation for every client. Celebrating 40 years of treating people right.

Contact information

Ronald F. Wittmeyer, JD, CPA

Managing Partner

The Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd.

Phone: (847) 357-0403

E-Mail: rfw@injurylawattys.com

2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 103

Arlington Heights, IL 60005

SOURCE: Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire