Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. Celebrates Giving Tuesday by Supporting Gerry’s Café

Donation Equal to 10% of the Arlington Heights Café’s Dec. 2 Sales Will Help Expand Employment for Adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

On Giving Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd . will make a donation equal to 10 percent of all sales at Gerry’s Café, 1802 N. Arlington Heights Rd. This donation will support the nonprofit coffee shop’s mission of providing paid employment for adults 22 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The one-day campaign invites residents and supporters to visit Gerry’s Café throughout the day. Every purchase made on Dec. 2 will increase the firm’s donation, with the goal of driving as many visits as possible to maximize support for the café and its employees.

“Gerry’s Café is proof that meaningful work and community connection can change lives. We’re proud to stand behind Gerry’s Café and their team this Giving Tuesday,” said Ronald F. Wittmeyer , managing partner of the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd.

Gerry’s Café operates as a community full-service café that serves freshly made specialty coffee, beverages, baked goods, breakfast, lunch, and other craft foods – all prepared in-house fresh and delivered with a cheerful touch.

The café currently employs more than 30 adults with disabilities in roles that include barista work, food preparation, and customer service.

Community engagement is a core part of the firm’s work. Each year, the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd. supports local projects that advance community well-being and creates original service initiatives in the neighborhoods where its clients live and work.

Since beginning their relationship with Gerry’s Café in 2019, the firm has provided ongoing support. The Giving Tuesday campaign is another way to highlight inclusive employment and direct resources to this local nonprofit.

“We are honored to receive this Giving Tuesday support from the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd” said Natalie Griffin and Amy Philpott, co-founders of Gerry’s Café. “Their generosity helps strengthen our mission and fuels our continued growth as we create paid, inclusive jobs right here in Arlington Heights.”

Customers can support the effort by visiting Gerry’s Café on Dec. 2 during regular business hours. For more information about the café, including hours and menu, and how you can help the mission, visit gerryscafe.org .

About The Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer, Ltd.:

Our team at the Law Offices of R.F. Wittmeyer is passionate about helping people. We have successfully represented thousands of clients over the past 40 years, and we continue our commitment to aggressively fight for full and fair compensation for every one of our clients. Celebrating 40 years of treating people right.

