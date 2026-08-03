Laura Brown: “All The Cool Girls” Own Their Domain | GoDaddy School of Hustle with Angie K

By GoDaddy

Getting fired might feel like the end of the road, but sometimes it can be the start of an even better journey. Angie K. is joined by Laura Brown, co-author of “All The Cool Girls Get Fired” to discuss how career changes can be the perfect opportunity to pursue the idea you’ve always dreamed of. Laura opens up about her own experience being let go from InStyle, the lessons she learned along the way and practical advice for navigating today’s ever-changing career landscape. Plus, hear insights from GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab and a founder spotlight with Ryn Scull of Scull House Sweets.

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About GoDaddy School of Hustle with Angie K.

GoDaddy’s School of Hustle hosted by Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Angie Katsanevas examines the “reality” facing today’s entrepreneurs and secrets behind navigating the plot twists along the way to success. Each episode is a totally candid conversation with newsmakers and GoDaddy customers led by fan-favorite Angie K who was a hustler long before the Bravo cameras started rolling.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain name registrar, helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a website and logo, sell their products and services and accept payments. GoDaddy Airo®, the company’s AI-powered experience, makes growing a small business faster and easier by helping them to get their idea online in minutes, drive traffic and boost sales. GoDaddy’s expert guides are available 24/7 to provide assistance. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire