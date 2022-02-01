Latinas of Impact: HITN Announces Inaugural List of 10 Latinas Making Significant Contributions to their Communities

Inspiring stories of resilience and dedication to be featured in month-long broadcast series “Voces” in honor of Women’s History Month

In celebration of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, HITN, the nation's leading Spanish-language media source for educational and cultural programming, proudly presents its inaugural Latinas of Impact list featuring 10 Latinas who are leaving a mark on their communities through their impressive accomplishments, inspiring leadership, and dedication to giving back and making a positive impact on others.

In recognition of these remarkable women’s achievements, HITN has produced a series of “Voces” short-form video features that will be broadcast throughout the month of March, with the premiere date set for March 8, 2023, on HITN-TV and the network’s app HITNGo. Each video provides a look at the life and work of one of the honorees, highlighting their unique accomplishments and the challenges they have overcome.

Latinas are one of the fastest-growing female populations in the United States, with close to 30 million living in the country. An influential force whose impact is seen across all aspects of society, it is estimated that by 2060 one in three women in the U.S. will be Latina. In the business world alone, Latinas are a fast-growing segment of female entrepreneurs in the United States, running nearly two million businesses across the country.

“Latinas are a driving force behind positive change and progress in today’s society. From politics to entertainment, business to activism, they are making a difference and inspiring others to do the same,” said Erika Vogt-Lowell, Director of Programming and Acquisitions for HITN. “We are thrilled to be able to recognize these incredible women and their contributions to society for Women’s History Month. Their stories are a testament to the power of determination, hard work, and perseverance in achieving success and giving back to their community. We are honored to be able to share their stories with the world and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.”

The inaugural list of Latinas of Impact honorees come from a range of backgrounds, industries, and professions and represent the rich diversity of talent and expertise from across the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

HITN’s 2023 Latinas of Impact are:

Ana Flores: A champion and community builder for Latina content creators since the early days of the blogging movement, Flores is the founder and co-CEO of #WeAllGrow Latina, the first network of Latina influencers founded in 2010 with a mission to elevate the voices and stories of Latinas through the power of community. Today, #WeAllGrow has evolved into the go-to community for Latinas driving social and economic impact. Forbes.com named the company’s annual #WeAllGrow Summit one of the “19 Conferences Every Creative Should Attend.”

Anne Marie León: A former marketing and communications executive who pivoted to become a family content creator, Anne Marie’s daily content reaches over 137,000 people on social media. Her platform, Miami con Hijos, inspires parents with fun activities and events to create memorable moments. She also hosts local events for entrepreneurial moms to showcase their businesses, demonstrating her commitment to supporting and uplifting families in her community.

Carmen Lydia Pichardo: An unwavering supporter of early childhood development, Pichardo has devoted her life to empowering young children. One of her accomplishments is founding “Party with Ms P,” an enrichment program that utilizes education and fitness activities to motivate and empower children in South Florida.

Dr. Rosa Vásquez Espinoza: Chemical biologist, storyteller, National Geographic Explorer, conservationist, and award-winning artist. As a researcher, Dr. Vásquez Espinoza focuses on deciphering our planet’s chemical and genetic diversity to facilitate the discovery of new medicines, bioremediation tools, and biotechnological solutions in collaboration with local experts.

Gabriela Berrospi: Founder of the Latino Wall Street movement offering financial education in Spanish to thousands of members worldwide through in-person seminars, online courses, and membership programs. Her mission is to eradicate poverty and create generational wealth for the Latino community, enabling us to contribute more to our families and communities and achieve a better world together.

Jimena Domínguez: At just 13 years old, Domínguez is a rising star in rhythmic gymnastics. She has earned numerous awards at prestigious local, state, regional, and national championships in the United States. In 2022, she was admitted into Venezuela’s rhythmic gymnastics national team and achieved 1st position in the Juniors Team Venezuela at the Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Luz María Doria: As the Vice President and Emmy-award-winning Executive Producer of Univision’s popular morning show “Despierta America,” Doria is one of the most influential Hispanic television executives in the United States. Additionally, she is an accomplished author whose best-selling books, including La Mujer de Mis Sueños (“The Woman of My Dreams”), Tu Momento Estelar (“Your Shining Moment”), and El Arte de No Quedarte con las Ganas (“The Art of Not Staying with the Desire”), have inspired and motivated countless women to follow their dreams and stand in their power.

María Gabriela Hoch: Internationally acclaimed author and motivational speaker known for her work in women’s empowerment, leadership, and mentoring. She founded WE Evolution, a global non-profit based in South Florida, to inspire women to unleash their full potential through personal growth programs involving mentoring, coaching, and networking. She also authored Diario de una Mujer Vital, a book about empowerment and leadership.

Nathalie Quintero: Aerospace engineer playing a crucial role in the next chapter of space exploration. Quintero is leading operations for NASA’s Artemis 2 mission which plans to make the Orion spacecraft fly over the lunar surface and then return to Earth in a maximum of 21 Earth days. Her responsibilities include leading and supervising the Core Stage 1 operations team, the centerpiece of the Orion spacecraft that will be manned by four astronauts.

Yugle Rivas: Child clinical psychologist founder of PsicoCoachKids, where she seeks to promote healthy parenting styles that contribute to the well-being of children. Rivas advocates for conscious parenting and educates parents, educators, and child and adolescent development professionals on positive ways of relating to children that foster emotional intelligence and responsible caregiver roles.

“We believe that every woman has the power to make a positive impact in her community, no matter how big or small her actions may seem,” added Laura Masnatta, Executive Producer for HITN. “Our goal is to be a source of motivation for women everywhere to embrace their unique strengths and take action towards creating a better world for themselves and those around them.”

In addition to the video features, HITN has also launched an online hub dedicated to showcasing the inspiring stories and accomplishments of the honorees. This page will serve as a resource for individuals to learn more about these remarkable women and the impact they are making in their respective fields. It will also provide information on how individuals can get involved and support the causes that these women are passionate about.

HITN extends its warmest congratulations to all the honorees and thanks them for their commitment to making the world a better place for women everywhere.

For more information on the honorees and to view their video features, please visit https://hitn.tv/mes-de-la-mujer/ throughout March.

