Last Chance: Just 7 Days Left to Lock in the LiberNovo Omni Early-Bird Price

With only seven days remaining, the LiberNovo Omni Kickstarter campaign is closing in on the finish line, and it’s already a record-breaker. With over 8,000 supporters pledging more than $7 million, the Omni has become the highest-funded ergonomic chair in Kickstarter history.

The campaign officially ends August 23, 2025, at 8:51 AM PDT (August 23, 11:51 PM CST). When it does, the up to 31% Early-Bird discount will disappear, along with free U.S. shipping (excludes remote and island areas), no VAT or customs fees, and stretch goal rewards.

Why Omni Is Redefining Ergonomics

Omni, the world’s first dynamic ergonomic office chair with footrest, is built for people who spend their days creating, coding, designing, gaming, or working remotely and refuse to sacrifice health for productivity.

Unlike traditional ergonomic office chairs that are rigid, Omni moves like you do, adjusting in real time to every shift, lean, or stretch. Its Bionic FlexFit backrest uses 16 pivot joints and 8 adaptive panels for seamless, S-curve spinal support. The Dynamic Support system keeps your head, spine, arms, and hips in perfect sync, allowing you to sit naturally, comfortably, and for long hours without compromise, making it one of thebest ergonomic chairs on the market in 2025.

Omni also features:

Four intelligent recline modes – The right recline for every task or mood

OmniStretch recline to 160° + massage mode, the perfect ergonomic chair for back pain relief

4D armrests, adjustable neck support, and seat height for a precision fit

Optional footrest for head-to-toe alignment

Built for People Who Move

From all-day design sessions to late-night gaming marathons, Omni is engineered for the way people want to sit, not diagrams of ideal posture. It has the right mode for every part of the day: 105° upright and alert for meetings, 120° slight recline for focused tasking, 135° to kick back and relax, and 160° for a complete reset. Omni adjusts instantly to match your every move.

That’s why tech reviewers and ergonomics experts alike sing its praise – with Ahnestly naming it the Best Ergonomic Chair of 2025.

Early-Bird Backer Rewards

All Kickstarter backers get free U.S. shipping (excludes remote and island areas), no VAT or customs fees, and access to stretch goal rewards, including:

Silk Sleep Eye Mask

LiberNovo Eco-Friendly Bags

LiberNovo Coffee Cup

LiberNovo CozyFlow Blanket

LiberNovo Omni Battery

Scratch-resistant Seat Cover

LiberNovo StepSync Footrest & Mat

About LiberNovo

Based in Hong Kong, LiberNovo designs products that keep people moving and supported through the most extended workdays. Its flagship ergonomic computer chair Omni dynamic ergonomic chair unites comfort, support, and mobility in one design, helping people work, create, and game without sacrificing their health. Last chance – Early-Bird pricing ends when the Kickstarter campaign closes on August 23.

