Laser Photonics to Supply Robotic CleanTech to AI Data Center Infrastructure Equipment Manufacturer

High six-figure dollar order to help Boost Efficiency in Data Center Equipment Assembly for one of the world’s largest AI companies

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) (“LPC”), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced it has secured an order for a comprehensive robotic laser cleaning workcell to process metal plates used in AI data center infrastructure equipment production and assembly. The customer is a leading precision metals manufacturer serving high-growth technology end markets, producing complex components and assemblies, including rack systems, enclosures and other structural elements that support next-generation AI compute environments. The equipment will ultimately support deployments for one of the world’s most influential cloud and AI platforms.

Wayne Tupuola, Chief Executive Officer of Laser Photonics, commented:

“This initial order is especially exciting for us, as the customer – a leading data center equipment manufacturer – requested a uniquely customized solution for its automated production line. Despite the complexity of the application, our team was able to offer a very competitively priced system that meets the customer’s technical and operational goals.”

The custom-engineered solution features fully automated robotic part handling and robotic laser operation. Built on Laser Photonics’ CleanTech Industrial Robotic Cell 6040 (CTIR-6040), the system was configured with a second robot to pick up and position metal plates on the laser processing table within the workcell. In addition, the system employs machine vision technology to ensure precise alignment of the metal plates.

Laser cleaning technology offers significant benefits to the data center equipment manufacturing industry by enabling high-speed, non-abrasive removal of contaminants from metal components. With its flagship CleanTech line of laser cleaning systems, Laser Photonics provides custom solutions that leverage the latest advanced technologies to improve assembly quality, reduce rework, and streamline production cycles, while offering an economical, cost-effective option for manufacturers.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a leading global developer of industrial and commercial laser technologies for cleaning, cutting, engraving and marking. Our CleanTech product line remains the industry’s only 100% environmentally friendly industrial laser cleaning solution and continues to serve as a cornerstone of our offerings targeting Aviation & Aerospace, Automotive, Defense/Government, Energy, Maritime and Space-Exploration sectors. Through the acquisitions of Beamer Laser Systems and Control Micro Systems (CMS), Laser Photonics has broadened its capabilities and expanded its portfolio into new markets, including laser systems for pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing as well as broader industrial manufacturing applications. In addition, our strategic partnership with Fonon Technologies strengthens our position in defense and federal sectors and includes the co-development of its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) systems, unlocking opportunities for next-generation defense applications. For more information, visit https://laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. We encourage readers to review the “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement for a comprehensive understanding. Laser Photonics Corp. undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws or regulations, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

