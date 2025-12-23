Laser Photonics Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Growth of 28% Year-Over-Year

Year-to-Date Revenue Reaches $5.8 Million, Up 178%; Beamer Acquisition and Multi-Sector Customer Wins Expand Market Reach

With filing of 10-Q, Company believes it has met the requirements to regain compliance with Nasdaq

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), (“LPC”), $LASE, a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights (versus Q3 2024 unless noted):

Total revenue increased 28% to $0.9 million compared to $0.7 million;

Gross profit of ($0.2) million (which included a $0.5 million inventory write-down) versus $0.6 million;

Operating loss of ($3.2) million compared to ($1.7) million;

Net loss of ($4.7) million (including approximately $1.4 million in interest expense classified under “Other Income (Loss)) compared to ($1.6) million;

Cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 million compared to $0.5 million on December 31, 2024.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented:

“Laser Photonics delivered solid year-to-date growth, with revenue up nearly 180% through the first nine months of 2025, supported by rising demand across marine, aerospace, semiconductor, NDT and industrial automation applications. This quarter we advanced our strategy on multiple fronts, highlighted by our acquisition of Beamer Laser Marking Systems, which expands our portfolio into IR fiber and CO₂ laser marking solutions for medical, aerospace, automotive and other regulated industries. We also continued to gain commercial traction, securing new and repeat orders for CleanTech and CMS Laser systems, and Beamer received a multi-system order from a top five global semiconductor capital equipment company.

“In parallel, our work with Fonon Technologies reached key milestones, including the Laser Shield Anti-Drone system successfully neutralizing an active drone in recent field testing and its selection as a finalist in a national defense innovation challenge. While we are investing in sales, marketing and integration efforts that impact our near-term results, we remain focused on scaling our vertically integrated manufacturing model, strengthening our balance sheet and positioning Laser Photonics for long-term growth.”

Carlos Sardinas, Chief Financial Officer of Laser Photonics, added:

“Our Q3 report was impacted by a number of expense items that skewed our operating loss and net loss, and when combined with acquiring Beamer, caused us to be late with our quarterly filing. As this is now resolved, we expect to be back in compliance with Nasdaq imminently.

“During the quarter, our gross profit and gross margin were negative due to the impact of a roughly $500,000 inventory write down. Additionally, our mix was skewed towards lower margin sales in the quarter. Operating expenses were up meaningfully both sequentially and year-over-year due to the acquisitions of CMS and Beamer, and investment in sales and marketing activities. Finally, we had $1.4 million in interest expense this year versus none last year.”

Business Highlights

Beamer Laser Marking Systems Acquisition Completed

LPC acquired the assets of Beamer Laser Marking Systems during Q3, expanding into high-value industrial marking markets including medical devices, aerospace traceability, automotive, defense and firearms compliance.

Beamer operations were fully integrated, with discussions underway with multiple Beamer distributors to carry Laser Photonics and CMS products.

Multi-Industry Order Momentum

Semiconductor: Beamer received a multi-system order from a top five global semiconductor capital equipment company.

Aerospace/HMI: Sun Display Systems placed a third order for a LaserTower MegaCenter.

Industrial Automation: CMS Laser secured an order for an integration-ready laser drilling system from Electrical Automation Professionals.

Marine: Brewster Marine ordered CleanTech handheld systems.

NDT & Heat Treatment: NDE Inc. selected the CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040.

Defense & National Security Technology Progress

Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) successfully neutralized an active drone in field tests and was selected as a finalist in a national defense innovation challenge.

These milestones validate LPC’s technical capabilities in counter-UAS applications.

Liquidity & Capital Resources

LPC reported $3.6 million in cash as of September 30, 2025.

The company executed several financing transactions in 2025, including the Note Purchase Agreement completed on September 12, resulting in $1.1 million in net proceeds and repayment of the Hudson Global note.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

laser@haydenir.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except par value data)

(unaudited)

As of Sep 30,

2025 As of December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 3,624,529 $ 533,871 Accounts Receivable, Net 385,425 973,605 Contract Assets 462,160 759,658 Inventory 2,145,391 2,338,759 Other Current Assets 189,954 58,567 Total Current Assets 6,807,459 4,664,460 Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net 1,102,417 1,872,034 Intangible Assets, Net 4,979,030 5,458,522 Other Long Term Assets 316,730 316,378 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset 4,255,722 4,840,753 Total Assets $ 17,461,358 $ 17,152,147 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 1,592,530 $ 531,268 Accounts Payable affiliate 182,559 27,988 Short term loan 3,577,508 – Short term loan – affiliates/ RP 751,000 – Deferred Revenue 370,229 55,383 Contract Liabilities 1,552,846 1,042,090 Current Portion of Operating Lease 283,650 649,989 Accrued Expenses 843,962 266,717 Total Current Liabilities 9,154,284 2,573,435 Long Term Liabilities: Lease liability – less current 4,207,901 4,366,419 Total Long Term Liabilities 4,207,901 4,366,419 Total Liabilities 13,362,185 6,939,854 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized. 0 Issued: 0 shares were outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 – – Common Stock Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,210,204 issued and 22,202,826 outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 14,282,395 issued and 14,257,458 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 22,210 14,257 Additional Paid in Capital 19,642,112 17,886,159 Retained Earnings (Deficit) (15,864,546 ) (7,754,313 ) Shares to be issued 309,400 100,000 Treasury Stock (10,003 ) (33,810 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 4,099,173 10,212,293 Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $ 17,461,358 $ 17,152,147

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales $ 919,284 $ 669,182 $ 5,016,549 $ 2,035,608 Net Sales Affiliate – 47,515 791,992 47,515 Total Net Sales 919,284 716,697 5,808,541 2,083,123 Cost of Sales 1,104,278 107,277 3,463,665 772,481 Gross Profit (184,994 ) 609,420 2,344,876 1,310,642 Operating Expenses: Sales & Marketing 272,123 554,667 1,146,457 957,558 General & Administrative 1,531,117 1,053,124 3,128,416 1,845,167 Depreciation & Amortization 291,955 238,617 868,089 669,827 Payroll Expenses 805,075 406,107 2,574,418 853,264 Research and Development Cost 132,051 62,802 380,024 170,725 Total Operating Expenses 3,032,321 2,315,317 8,097,404 4,496,541 Operating Income (Loss) (3,217,315 ) (1,705,897 ) (5,752,528 ) (3,185,899 ) Other Income (Expenses): Total Other Income (Loss) (1,438,293 ) 80,629 (2,357,705 ) 80,666 Income (Loss) Before Tax (4,655,608 ) (1,625,268 ) (8,110,233 ) (3,105,233 ) Tax Provision – – – – Net Income (Loss) $ (4,655,608 ) $ (1,625,268 ) $ (8,110,233 ) $ (3,105,233 ) Deemed Dividend from Software Acquisition – – (6,615,000 ) Deemed Dividend for Common Control Acquistion (7,766,850 ) – (7,766,850 ) Deemed Dividend for Cashless Exercise of Warrant (6,312,971 ) – (6,312,971 ) Net Comprehensive loss attributed to Common Shareholders (18,735,429 ) (1,625,268 ) (22,190,054 ) (9,720,233 ) Earning (Loss) per Share: Basic and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (0.29 ) Loss per share (attributable to common shareholders) (1.09 ) (0.13 ) (1.46 ) (0.90 ) Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding 17,126,748 12,671,166 15,236,718 10,847,009

Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (8,110,233 ) $ (3,105,233 ) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Bad Debt (31,301 ) 208,351 Debt discount amortization 593,701 – Shares issued for compensation 555,900 33,336 Impairment 487,050 – Depreciation & Amortization 868,089 669,827 Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 621,004 (165,282 ) Contract Assets 297,498 – Inventory 752,072 (26,979 ) Prepaids & Other Current Assets (131,739 ) (15,976 ) Net Change, Right-of-Use Asset & Liabilities 60,174 – Accounts Payable 1,050,713 311,874 Affliate Accounts Payable 154,571 – Contract Liabilities 510,756 – Accrued Expenses 577,247 (132,431 ) Deposits – (302,000 ) Deferred Revenue 314,846 (96,549 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (1,429,652 ) (2,621,062 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Property, Plant an Equipment – (57,550 ) Purchase of Research & Development Equipment – (5,295 ) Office & Computer Equipment (15,660 ) – Invest in Leasehold Improvements (6,900 ) (225,783 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (22,560 ) (288,628 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES IPFS Loan 42,763 – Borrowings on debt 6,469,627 – Principal payments on debt (3,545,561 ) – Short term Loan From Affliate 751,000 – Shares Issued under PIPE 3,487,353 2,652,350 Distribution to affiliate (2,706,547 ) (3,822,037 ) Treasury Stock 44,235 – Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities 4,542,870 (1,169,687 ) Net Cash Flow for Period 3,090,658 (4,079,377 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents – Beginning of Period 533,871 6,201,137 Cash and Cash Equivalents- End of Period $ 3,624,529 $ 2,121,760 NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES Shares issued for Investment 100,000 Transfer demo inventory to PPE 14,833 Promissory Note to extinguish Warrants 362,500 Stock issued for Beamer Aquisiotion 643,698 Share issued for purchase of license 6,615,000 Common Stock to be issued for cashless exercise of warrants 62 Stock and Warrants for loan issuance 345,522 Exchange of warrant 6,312,972

