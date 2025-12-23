Laser Photonics Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Growth of 28% Year-Over-Year

By Staff 3 hours ago

Year-to-Date Revenue Reaches $5.8 Million, Up 178%; Beamer Acquisition and Multi-Sector Customer Wins Expand Market Reach

With filing of 10-Q, Company believes it has met the requirements to regain compliance with Nasdaq

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), (“LPC”), $LASE, a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Q3 2025 Financial Highlights (versus Q3 2024 unless noted):

  • Total revenue increased 28% to $0.9 million compared to $0.7 million;

  • Gross profit of ($0.2) million (which included a $0.5 million inventory write-down) versus $0.6 million;

  • Operating loss of ($3.2) million compared to ($1.7) million;

  • Net loss of ($4.7) million (including approximately $1.4 million in interest expense classified under “Other Income (Loss)) compared to ($1.6) million;

  • Cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 million compared to $0.5 million on December 31, 2024.

Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented:

“Laser Photonics delivered solid year-to-date growth, with revenue up nearly 180% through the first nine months of 2025, supported by rising demand across marine, aerospace, semiconductor, NDT and industrial automation applications. This quarter we advanced our strategy on multiple fronts, highlighted by our acquisition of Beamer Laser Marking Systems, which expands our portfolio into IR fiber and CO₂ laser marking solutions for medical, aerospace, automotive and other regulated industries. We also continued to gain commercial traction, securing new and repeat orders for CleanTech and CMS Laser systems, and Beamer received a multi-system order from a top five global semiconductor capital equipment company.

“In parallel, our work with Fonon Technologies reached key milestones, including the Laser Shield Anti-Drone system successfully neutralizing an active drone in recent field testing and its selection as a finalist in a national defense innovation challenge. While we are investing in sales, marketing and integration efforts that impact our near-term results, we remain focused on scaling our vertically integrated manufacturing model, strengthening our balance sheet and positioning Laser Photonics for long-term growth.”

Carlos Sardinas, Chief Financial Officer of Laser Photonics, added:

“Our Q3 report was impacted by a number of expense items that skewed our operating loss and net loss, and when combined with acquiring Beamer, caused us to be late with our quarterly filing. As this is now resolved, we expect to be back in compliance with Nasdaq imminently.

“During the quarter, our gross profit and gross margin were negative due to the impact of a roughly $500,000 inventory write down. Additionally, our mix was skewed towards lower margin sales in the quarter. Operating expenses were up meaningfully both sequentially and year-over-year due to the acquisitions of CMS and Beamer, and investment in sales and marketing activities. Finally, we had $1.4 million in interest expense this year versus none last year.”

Business Highlights

Beamer Laser Marking Systems Acquisition Completed

  • LPC acquired the assets of Beamer Laser Marking Systems during Q3, expanding into high-value industrial marking markets including medical devices, aerospace traceability, automotive, defense and firearms compliance.

  • Beamer operations were fully integrated, with discussions underway with multiple Beamer distributors to carry Laser Photonics and CMS products.

Multi-Industry Order Momentum

  • Semiconductor: Beamer received a multi-system order from a top five global semiconductor capital equipment company.

  • Aerospace/HMI: Sun Display Systems placed a third order for a LaserTower MegaCenter.

  • Industrial Automation: CMS Laser secured an order for an integration-ready laser drilling system from Electrical Automation Professionals.

  • Marine: Brewster Marine ordered CleanTech handheld systems.

  • NDT & Heat Treatment: NDE Inc. selected the CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040.

Defense & National Security Technology Progress

  • Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) successfully neutralized an active drone in field tests and was selected as a finalist in a national defense innovation challenge.

  • These milestones validate LPC’s technical capabilities in counter-UAS applications.

Liquidity & Capital Resources

  • LPC reported $3.6 million in cash as of September 30, 2025.

  • The company executed several financing transactions in 2025, including the Note Purchase Agreement completed on September 12, resulting in $1.1 million in net proceeds and repayment of the Hudson Global note.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
laser@haydenir.com

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value data)
(unaudited)

As of Sep 30,
2025

As of December 31,
2024
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

3,624,529

$

533,871
Accounts Receivable, Net

385,425

973,605
Contract Assets

462,160

759,658
Inventory

2,145,391

2,338,759
Other Current Assets

189,954

58,567
Total Current Assets

6,807,459

4,664,460
Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net

1,102,417

1,872,034
Intangible Assets, Net

4,979,030

5,458,522
Other Long Term Assets

316,730

316,378
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset

4,255,722

4,840,753
Total Assets

$

17,461,358

$

17,152,147
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable

$

1,592,530

$

531,268
Accounts Payable affiliate

182,559

27,988
Short term loan

3,577,508

Short term loan – affiliates/ RP

751,000

Deferred Revenue

370,229

55,383
Contract Liabilities

1,552,846

1,042,090
Current Portion of Operating Lease

283,650

649,989
Accrued Expenses

843,962

266,717
Total Current Liabilities

9,154,284

2,573,435
Long Term Liabilities:
Lease liability – less current

4,207,901

4,366,419
Total Long Term Liabilities

4,207,901

4,366,419
Total Liabilities

13,362,185

6,939,854
Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred stock Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized. 0 Issued: 0 shares were outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Common Stock Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,210,204 issued and 22,202,826 outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 14,282,395 issued and 14,257,458 outstanding as of December 31, 2024

22,210

14,257
Additional Paid in Capital

19,642,112

17,886,159
Retained Earnings (Deficit)

(15,864,546

)

(7,754,313

)
Shares to be issued

309,400

100,000
Treasury Stock

(10,003

)

(33,810

)
Total Stockholders’ Equity

4,099,173

10,212,293
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity

$

17,461,358

$

17,152,147

STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024
Net Sales

$

919,284

$

669,182

$

5,016,549

$

2,035,608
Net Sales Affiliate

47,515

791,992

47,515
Total Net Sales

919,284

716,697

5,808,541

2,083,123
Cost of Sales

1,104,278

107,277

3,463,665

772,481
Gross Profit

(184,994

)

609,420

2,344,876

1,310,642
Operating Expenses:
Sales & Marketing

272,123

554,667

1,146,457

957,558
General & Administrative

1,531,117

1,053,124

3,128,416

1,845,167
Depreciation & Amortization

291,955

238,617

868,089

669,827
Payroll Expenses

805,075

406,107

2,574,418

853,264
Research and Development Cost

132,051

62,802

380,024

170,725
Total Operating Expenses

3,032,321

2,315,317

8,097,404

4,496,541
Operating Income (Loss)

(3,217,315

)

(1,705,897

)

(5,752,528

)

(3,185,899

)
Other Income (Expenses):
Total Other Income (Loss)

(1,438,293

)

80,629

(2,357,705

)

80,666
Income (Loss) Before Tax

(4,655,608

)

(1,625,268

)

(8,110,233

)

(3,105,233

)
Tax Provision

Net Income (Loss)

$

(4,655,608

)

$

(1,625,268

)

$

(8,110,233

)

$

(3,105,233

)
Deemed Dividend from Software Acquisition

(6,615,000

)
Deemed Dividend for Common Control Acquistion

(7,766,850

)

(7,766,850

)
Deemed Dividend for Cashless Exercise of Warrant

(6,312,971

)

(6,312,971

)
Net Comprehensive loss attributed to Common Shareholders

(18,735,429

)

(1,625,268

)

(22,190,054

)

(9,720,233

)
Earning (Loss) per Share:
Basic and diluted

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.13

)

$

(0.53

)

$

(0.29

)
Loss per share (attributable to common shareholders)

(1.09

)

(0.13

)

(1.46

)

(0.90

)
Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding

17,126,748

12,671,166

15,236,718

10,847,009

Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30

2025

2024
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net Loss

$

(8,110,233

)

$

(3,105,233

)

Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities:
Bad Debt

(31,301

)

208,351
Debt discount amortization

593,701

Shares issued for compensation

555,900

33,336
Impairment

487,050

Depreciation & Amortization

868,089

669,827
Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable

621,004

(165,282

)
Contract Assets

297,498

Inventory

752,072

(26,979

)
Prepaids & Other Current Assets

(131,739

)

(15,976

)
Net Change, Right-of-Use Asset & Liabilities

60,174

Accounts Payable

1,050,713

311,874
Affliate Accounts Payable

154,571

Contract Liabilities

510,756

Accrued Expenses

577,247

(132,431

)
Deposits

(302,000

)
Deferred Revenue

314,846

(96,549

)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

(1,429,652

)

(2,621,062

)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of Property, Plant an Equipment

(57,550

)
Purchase of Research & Development Equipment

(5,295

)
Office & Computer Equipment

(15,660

)

Invest in Leasehold Improvements

(6,900

)

(225,783

)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(22,560

)

(288,628

)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
IPFS Loan

42,763

Borrowings on debt

6,469,627

Principal payments on debt

(3,545,561

)

Short term Loan From Affliate

751,000

Shares Issued under PIPE

3,487,353

2,652,350
Distribution to affiliate

(2,706,547

)

(3,822,037

)
Treasury Stock

44,235

Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities

4,542,870

(1,169,687

)
Net Cash Flow for Period

3,090,658

(4,079,377

)
Cash and Cash Equivalents – Beginning of Period

533,871

6,201,137
Cash and Cash Equivalents- End of Period

$

3,624,529

$

2,121,760
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Shares issued for Investment

100,000
Transfer demo inventory to PPE

14,833
Promissory Note to extinguish Warrants

362,500
Stock issued for Beamer Aquisiotion

643,698
Share issued for purchase of license

6,615,000
Common Stock to be issued for cashless exercise of warrants

62
Stock and Warrants for loan issuance

345,522
Exchange of warrant

6,312,972

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

error: Content is protected !!