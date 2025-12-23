Laser Photonics Reports Q3 2025 Revenue Growth of 28% Year-Over-Year
Year-to-Date Revenue Reaches $5.8 Million, Up 178%; Beamer Acquisition and Multi-Sector Customer Wins Expand Market Reach
With filing of 10-Q, Company believes it has met the requirements to regain compliance with Nasdaq
ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), (“LPC”), $LASE, a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Q3 2025 Financial Highlights (versus Q3 2024 unless noted):
-
Total revenue increased 28% to $0.9 million compared to $0.7 million;
-
Gross profit of ($0.2) million (which included a $0.5 million inventory write-down) versus $0.6 million;
-
Operating loss of ($3.2) million compared to ($1.7) million;
-
Net loss of ($4.7) million (including approximately $1.4 million in interest expense classified under “Other Income (Loss)) compared to ($1.6) million;
-
Cash and cash equivalents of $3.6 million compared to $0.5 million on December 31, 2024.
Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics, commented:
“Laser Photonics delivered solid year-to-date growth, with revenue up nearly 180% through the first nine months of 2025, supported by rising demand across marine, aerospace, semiconductor, NDT and industrial automation applications. This quarter we advanced our strategy on multiple fronts, highlighted by our acquisition of Beamer Laser Marking Systems, which expands our portfolio into IR fiber and CO₂ laser marking solutions for medical, aerospace, automotive and other regulated industries. We also continued to gain commercial traction, securing new and repeat orders for CleanTech and CMS Laser systems, and Beamer received a multi-system order from a top five global semiconductor capital equipment company.
“In parallel, our work with Fonon Technologies reached key milestones, including the Laser Shield Anti-Drone system successfully neutralizing an active drone in recent field testing and its selection as a finalist in a national defense innovation challenge. While we are investing in sales, marketing and integration efforts that impact our near-term results, we remain focused on scaling our vertically integrated manufacturing model, strengthening our balance sheet and positioning Laser Photonics for long-term growth.”
Carlos Sardinas, Chief Financial Officer of Laser Photonics, added:
“Our Q3 report was impacted by a number of expense items that skewed our operating loss and net loss, and when combined with acquiring Beamer, caused us to be late with our quarterly filing. As this is now resolved, we expect to be back in compliance with Nasdaq imminently.
“During the quarter, our gross profit and gross margin were negative due to the impact of a roughly $500,000 inventory write down. Additionally, our mix was skewed towards lower margin sales in the quarter. Operating expenses were up meaningfully both sequentially and year-over-year due to the acquisitions of CMS and Beamer, and investment in sales and marketing activities. Finally, we had $1.4 million in interest expense this year versus none last year.”
Business Highlights
Beamer Laser Marking Systems Acquisition Completed
-
LPC acquired the assets of Beamer Laser Marking Systems during Q3, expanding into high-value industrial marking markets including medical devices, aerospace traceability, automotive, defense and firearms compliance.
-
Beamer operations were fully integrated, with discussions underway with multiple Beamer distributors to carry Laser Photonics and CMS products.
Multi-Industry Order Momentum
-
Semiconductor: Beamer received a multi-system order from a top five global semiconductor capital equipment company.
-
Aerospace/HMI: Sun Display Systems placed a third order for a LaserTower MegaCenter.
-
Industrial Automation: CMS Laser secured an order for an integration-ready laser drilling system from Electrical Automation Professionals.
-
Marine: Brewster Marine ordered CleanTech handheld systems.
-
NDT & Heat Treatment: NDE Inc. selected the CleanTech Industrial Roughening Laser 3040.
Defense & National Security Technology Progress
-
Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) successfully neutralized an active drone in field tests and was selected as a finalist in a national defense innovation challenge.
-
These milestones validate LPC’s technical capabilities in counter-UAS applications.
Liquidity & Capital Resources
-
LPC reported $3.6 million in cash as of September 30, 2025.
-
The company executed several financing transactions in 2025, including the Note Purchase Agreement completed on September 12, resulting in $1.1 million in net proceeds and repayment of the Hudson Global note.
About Laser Photonics Corporation
Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. Laser Photonics seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting and other laser-based industrial applications. Laser Photonics’ new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with old methods. As a result, Laser Photonics quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, maritime, nuclear and space-exploration industries are using Laser Photonics’ “unique-to-industry” systems. For more information, visit https://www.laserphotonics.com.
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.
Laser Photonics Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, MBA
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
laser@haydenir.com
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value data)
(unaudited)
|
|
As of Sep 30,
|
As of December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
$
|
3,624,529
|
$
|
533,871
|
Accounts Receivable, Net
|
385,425
|
973,605
|
Contract Assets
|
462,160
|
759,658
|
Inventory
|
2,145,391
|
2,338,759
|
Other Current Assets
|
189,954
|
58,567
|
Total Current Assets
|
6,807,459
|
4,664,460
|
Property, Plant, & Equipment, Net
|
1,102,417
|
1,872,034
|
Intangible Assets, Net
|
4,979,030
|
5,458,522
|
Other Long Term Assets
|
316,730
|
316,378
|
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Asset
|
4,255,722
|
4,840,753
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
17,461,358
|
$
|
17,152,147
|
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts Payable
|
$
|
1,592,530
|
$
|
531,268
|
Accounts Payable affiliate
|
182,559
|
27,988
|
Short term loan
|
3,577,508
|
–
|
Short term loan – affiliates/ RP
|
751,000
|
–
|
Deferred Revenue
|
370,229
|
55,383
|
Contract Liabilities
|
1,552,846
|
1,042,090
|
Current Portion of Operating Lease
|
283,650
|
649,989
|
Accrued Expenses
|
843,962
|
266,717
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
9,154,284
|
2,573,435
|
Long Term Liabilities:
|
Lease liability – less current
|
4,207,901
|
4,366,419
|
Total Long Term Liabilities
|
4,207,901
|
4,366,419
|
Total Liabilities
|
13,362,185
|
6,939,854
|
Stockholders’ Equity:
|
Preferred stock Par value $0.001: 10,000,000 shares authorized. 0 Issued: 0 shares were outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|
–
|
–
|
Common Stock Par Value $0.001: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,210,204 issued and 22,202,826 outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 14,282,395 issued and 14,257,458 outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|
22,210
|
14,257
|
Additional Paid in Capital
|
19,642,112
|
17,886,159
|
Retained Earnings (Deficit)
|
(15,864,546
|
)
|
(7,754,313
|
)
|
Shares to be issued
|
309,400
|
100,000
|
Treasury Stock
|
(10,003
|
)
|
(33,810
|
)
|
Total Stockholders’ Equity
|
4,099,173
|
10,212,293
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity
|
$
|
17,461,358
|
$
|
17,152,147
|
STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net Sales
|
$
|
919,284
|
$
|
669,182
|
$
|
5,016,549
|
$
|
2,035,608
|
Net Sales Affiliate
|
–
|
47,515
|
791,992
|
47,515
|
Total Net Sales
|
919,284
|
716,697
|
5,808,541
|
2,083,123
|
Cost of Sales
|
1,104,278
|
107,277
|
3,463,665
|
772,481
|
Gross Profit
|
(184,994
|
)
|
609,420
|
2,344,876
|
1,310,642
|
Operating Expenses:
|
Sales & Marketing
|
272,123
|
554,667
|
1,146,457
|
957,558
|
General & Administrative
|
1,531,117
|
1,053,124
|
3,128,416
|
1,845,167
|
Depreciation & Amortization
|
291,955
|
238,617
|
868,089
|
669,827
|
Payroll Expenses
|
805,075
|
406,107
|
2,574,418
|
853,264
|
Research and Development Cost
|
132,051
|
62,802
|
380,024
|
170,725
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
3,032,321
|
2,315,317
|
8,097,404
|
4,496,541
|
Operating Income (Loss)
|
(3,217,315
|
)
|
(1,705,897
|
)
|
(5,752,528
|
)
|
(3,185,899
|
)
|
Other Income (Expenses):
|
Total Other Income (Loss)
|
(1,438,293
|
)
|
80,629
|
(2,357,705
|
)
|
80,666
|
Income (Loss) Before Tax
|
(4,655,608
|
)
|
(1,625,268
|
)
|
(8,110,233
|
)
|
(3,105,233
|
)
|
Tax Provision
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
$
|
(4,655,608
|
)
|
$
|
(1,625,268
|
)
|
$
|
(8,110,233
|
)
|
$
|
(3,105,233
|
)
|
Deemed Dividend from Software Acquisition
|
–
|
–
|
(6,615,000
|
)
|
Deemed Dividend for Common Control Acquistion
|
(7,766,850
|
)
|
–
|
(7,766,850
|
)
|
Deemed Dividend for Cashless Exercise of Warrant
|
(6,312,971
|
)
|
–
|
(6,312,971
|
)
|
Net Comprehensive loss attributed to Common Shareholders
|
(18,735,429
|
)
|
(1,625,268
|
)
|
(22,190,054
|
)
|
(9,720,233
|
)
|
|
Earning (Loss) per Share:
|
Basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
$
|
(0.13
|
)
|
$
|
(0.53
|
)
|
$
|
(0.29
|
)
|
Loss per share (attributable to common shareholders)
|
(1.09
|
)
|
(0.13
|
)
|
(1.46
|
)
|
(0.90
|
)
|
Weighted Average of Shares Outstanding
|
17,126,748
|
12,671,166
|
15,236,718
|
10,847,009
|
Statement of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30
|
|
2025
|
2024
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net Loss
|
$
|
(8,110,233
|
)
|
$
|
(3,105,233
|
)
|
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash Flow from Operating Activities:
|
Bad Debt
|
(31,301
|
)
|
208,351
|
Debt discount amortization
|
593,701
|
–
|
Shares issued for compensation
|
555,900
|
33,336
|
Impairment
|
487,050
|
–
|
Depreciation & Amortization
|
868,089
|
669,827
|
Change in Operating Assets & Liabilities:
|
Accounts Receivable
|
621,004
|
(165,282
|
)
|
Contract Assets
|
297,498
|
–
|
Inventory
|
752,072
|
(26,979
|
)
|
Prepaids & Other Current Assets
|
(131,739
|
)
|
(15,976
|
)
|
Net Change, Right-of-Use Asset & Liabilities
|
60,174
|
–
|
Accounts Payable
|
1,050,713
|
311,874
|
Affliate Accounts Payable
|
154,571
|
–
|
Contract Liabilities
|
510,756
|
–
|
Accrued Expenses
|
577,247
|
(132,431
|
)
|
Deposits
|
–
|
(302,000
|
)
|
Deferred Revenue
|
314,846
|
(96,549
|
)
|
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|
(1,429,652
|
)
|
(2,621,062
|
)
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchase of Property, Plant an Equipment
|
–
|
(57,550
|
)
|
Purchase of Research & Development Equipment
|
–
|
(5,295
|
)
|
Office & Computer Equipment
|
(15,660
|
)
|
–
|
Invest in Leasehold Improvements
|
(6,900
|
)
|
(225,783
|
)
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(22,560
|
)
|
(288,628
|
)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
IPFS Loan
|
42,763
|
–
|
Borrowings on debt
|
6,469,627
|
–
|
Principal payments on debt
|
(3,545,561
|
)
|
–
|
Short term Loan From Affliate
|
751,000
|
–
|
Shares Issued under PIPE
|
3,487,353
|
2,652,350
|
Distribution to affiliate
|
(2,706,547
|
)
|
(3,822,037
|
)
|
Treasury Stock
|
44,235
|
–
|
Net Cash provided by (used in) Financing Activities
|
4,542,870
|
(1,169,687
|
)
|
Net Cash Flow for Period
|
3,090,658
|
(4,079,377
|
)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents – Beginning of Period
|
533,871
|
6,201,137
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents- End of Period
|
$
|
3,624,529
|
$
|
2,121,760
|
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Shares issued for Investment
|
100,000
|
Transfer demo inventory to PPE
|
14,833
|
Promissory Note to extinguish Warrants
|
362,500
|
Stock issued for Beamer Aquisiotion
|
643,698
|
Share issued for purchase of license
|
6,615,000
|
Common Stock to be issued for cashless exercise of warrants
|
62
|
Stock and Warrants for loan issuance
|
345,522
|
Exchange of warrant
|
6,312,972
|
SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.
