Laser Photonics Donates a Laser System to the University of Alabama’s Lee J. Styslinger Jr. College of Engineering

Laser Photonics Corporation ( NASDAQ:LASE ) (“LPC”), a leading global developer of industrial laser systems for cleaning and material processing applications, announced today that it will donate a portable finishing laser system to the University of Alabama’s Lee J. Styslinger Jr. College of Engineering.

As part of this initiative, Laser Photonics representatives will visit the university on October 27 to present the Company’s technology to students and faculty, conduct a campus tour, and hold meetings with the university’s leadership team.

The Marlin Professional Portable Finishing Laser 1010 (MLPF-1010) is a dual axis, air-cooled pulse laser system offering a small form factor and mobility, making it ideal for immediate MRO tasks. It is an effective tool for speedy polishing, meticulous cleaning, top-layer coating removal, and other surface preparation needs for small-scale applications.

“This donation reflects Laser Photonics’ commitment to advancing hands-on laser education and supporting the next generation of innovators,” said Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. “By providing access to industrial-grade laser systems, we’re helping students gain real-world experience that directly translates to modern manufacturing environments.”

The donated system will be integrated into the university’s engineering laboratories, where students will use it for research and training in materials processing, precision machining, and industrial automation. The collaboration strengthens Laser Photonics’ ties with academia and underscores the Company’s mission to inspire future engineers to pursue careers in laser technology and advanced manufacturing.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a leading global developer of industrial and commercial laser technologies for cleaning, cutting, engraving and marking. Our CleanTech product line remains the industry’s only 100% environmentally friendly industrial laser cleaning solution and continues to serve as a cornerstone of our offerings targeting Aviation & Aerospace , Automotive , Defense/Government, Energy , Maritime and Space-Exploration sectors. Through the acquisitions of Beamer Laser Systems and Control Micro Systems (CMS), Laser Photonics has broadened its capabilities and expanded its portfolio into new markets, including laser systems for pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing as well as broader industrial manufacturing applications. In addition, our strategic partnership with Fonon Technologies strengthens our position in defense and federal sectors and includes the co-development of its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) systems, unlocking opportunities for next-generation defense applications. For more information, visit https://laserphotonics.com .

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended), including statements regarding the Company’s plans, prospects, potential results and use of proceeds. These statements are based on current expectations as of the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause results and uses of proceeds to differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, without limitation, those described under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement. Any reader of this press release is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

Brian Siegel, IRC®, M.B.A.

Senior Managing Director

Hayden IR

(346) 396-8696

brian@haydenir.com SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire