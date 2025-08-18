Landmark Medical Study Reveals Patented Immersive Audio Solution’s Breakthrough Impact on AR/VR Applications Across Multiple Industries

Digital Power Station’s suite of Immersive Audio Solutions Drives Transformative Advances in Healthcare, Therapy, Education, and Entertainment

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bongiovi Medical & Health Technologies (BMHT), a subsidiary of Bongiovi Media & Technology (BMT), announces the publication of a groundbreaking peer-reviewed medical study in Frontiers in Virtual Reality, solidifying the transformative role of Digital Power Station (DPS) immersive audio in enhancing augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences.

This research was conducted in collaboration with the University of Geneva, EMTEQ Labs, and the International Red Cross, and is available at: https://www.bal-medical.com

The study presents significant advancements in user outcomes and establishes a new benchmark for immersive AR and VR applications.

“Enhanced and localized audiovisual integration is crucial for improving experiences in virtual reality applications. They enhance immersion and presence as well as the affective experience of the user,” said Dr Ellen Seiss, Principal Academic in Psychology at Bournemouth University, and Co-Lead of the Interdisciplinary Neuroscience Research Center (INRC).

Breakthrough Findings

Building on prior research, the study rigorously validates that patented Digital Power Station (DPS) immersive audio solutions significantly elevate AR and VR efficacy. DPS’ suite of VR solutions includes:

Real-time audio remastering

V3D audio imaging

Enhanced speech intelligibility

Immersive, natural, accurate, 360-degree audio localization

These advancements position DPS’ immersive audio suite as a cornerstone of next-generation AR/VR platforms, delivering measurable benefits in user experience, operational efficiency, and innovation potential.

Industry-Wide Implications

The integration of immersive audio into AR and VR ecosystems unlocks profound opportunities across multiple industries:

Gaming: The interactive media/gaming industries are pushing the envelope of commercial immersive applications. Compelling and realistic audio experiences are key to successful gaming products.

Healthcare: Enhanced AR/VR therapies enable more effective treatments for anxiety, PTSD, and chronic pain, improving patient quality of life and reducing reliance on pharmacological interventions.

Business: Immersive audio-driven VR training optimizes workforce development, from manufacturing to leadership programs, by creating realistic, engaging simulations that accelerate skill acquisition.

Technology and Entertainment: Developers can leverage these audio advancements to create more lifelike experiences, immersive educational platforms, and seamless metaverse environments, driving user adoption and satisfaction.

Education and Training: Immersive audio enhances AR/VR learning modules, improving student engagement and comprehension in fields ranging from medicine to engineering.

Future Directions

The company is actively collaborating with global gaming and AR/VR hardware and software leaders to embed these audio enhancements into commercial products.

“We’ve developed a complete immersive audio solution that’s ready for integration today. Our patented technology is designed to work seamlessly with existing XR platforms, giving developers and hardware manufacturers an immediate way to dramatically enhance their products and user experiences,” said Mark Harpster, Manager of VR and Gaming Solutions for Bongiovi Media & Technology.

Medical professionals, business leaders, and tech innovators are invited to explore the study and join the mission to shape the future of AR/VR. For partnership opportunities or access to pilot programs, reach us: www.bongiovidps.com

About Bongiovi Media & Technology.

BMT is a privately held company whose patented technology was originally conceived in the recording studio. BMT’s vast patent portfolio provides audio-related solutions that improve consumer electronics, aviation, automotive, healthcare, broadcast, communications, and machine diagnostics. www.bongiovimt.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landmark-medical-study-reveals-patented-immersive-audio-solutions-breakthrough-impact-on-arvr-applications-across-multiple-industries-302532307.html

SOURCE Bongiovi Media and Technology