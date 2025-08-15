Lance Thrailkill: How to Manage Capital Investments with ROI Focus

When it comes to capital investment in manufacturing, the margin for error is slim. For Lance Thrailkill, CEO of All Metals Fabricating and co-founder of PRINT3D Technologies, every dollar spent must answer one essential question: will it deliver measurable return on investment? Leading a third-generation manufacturing business through seismic industry shifts, Thrailkill has developed a reputation for pairing cutting-edge strategy with operational realism, balancing legacy with leadership in a high-stakes environment where capital allocation can make or break long-term competitiveness.

“Over the 47 years our family has owned this business, one thing’s remained constant: change,” Thrailkill says. “So our strategy has always been to reinvest in new equipment that can help us do more with less. Better pricing for customers, more efficiency for our team, and higher throughput overall.”

The ROI Framework: Capacity, Efficiency, Capability

At the heart of Thrailkill’s approach is a disciplined framework he refers to as the “trifecta.” Any capital investment, whether in robotics, machining, or 3D printing, must satisfy at least two of three criteria to move forward. “First, does it address a capacity constraint? Second, does it improve efficiency or throughput? And third, does it offer a new capability?” While many manufacturers get stuck trying to calculate traditional ROI projections, Thrailkill believes this model is more practical, especially for custom shops like his, where variability in workload makes standard financial forecasting unreliable. “If it hits two, that’s likely a green light. If it hits all three, it’s a slam dunk.”

The Role of People in Capital Decisions

Even the most well-reasoned investment can fail without team alignment. “One of the biggest mistakes I see is leadership not getting buy-in from the production floor,” says Thrailkill. Rather than imposing decisions from the top down, he integrates team members into the selection process. “They’re the ones who’ll use the technology every day. If they don’t believe in it, it’s probably not going to work.” Thrailkill focuses on pairing the right tools with the right people, using individual motivation and personality fit as a compass. “My role as CEO is to make sure everyone’s in the right seat, with the right tools to succeed. That’s what drives results.”

Financial Strategy Meets Long-Term Vision

Beyond operations, Thrailkill takes a nuanced approach to the financial side of capital investment. He points to tax code provisions like Section 179 and bonus depreciation as helpful tools when used correctly. “You don’t make a purchase just to avoid taxes. But if the investment is valid and it aligns with those incentives, it can significantly reduce the financial risk.” He also uses a proactive accrual strategy to ensure that capital purchases don’t destabilize annual financials. “Every month, we treat our budget as if we’re going to spend on equipment by year-end. That keeps us balanced, prepared, and aligned with our investment goals.”

Navigating Economic Shifts by Investing with Purpose

With inflation continuing to compress margins, tariffs adding unpredictability, and interest rates impacting access to capital, manufacturers are facing increasing pressure to be precise in how they invest. “We’ve definitely seen prices rise and financing become more difficult,” he says. “But policy incentives are strong right now, and if we stay focused on ROI, there’s still opportunity.” He’s particularly intrigued by the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in manufacturing. “Smaller shops tend to be late adopters, but AI is becoming too powerful to ignore. It’s not just about robotics. It’s about smarter decisions, better scheduling, and new efficiencies across the board.”

Whether implementing automation strategies at All Metals Fabricating or advancing 3D-printed construction through PRINT3D Technologies, Thrailkill remains committed to an investing with purpose, and with people in mind. “The best equipment in the world won’t solve your problems unless you’re solving them for the right reasons, and with the right team.”

