LAIKA’s Launch of Official Coraline Experience on Roblox Nears 18 Million Visits Since Thanksgiving Day Debut

Coraline: Evade the Others is one of most visited game titles based on an animated film on Roblox platform

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#httpstwittercomLAIKAStudios–On the heels of LAIKA’s 15th Anniversary re-release of its first film Coraline, which took in a record-breaking $56M at the global box office last Summer and Fall, the award-winning studio launched its first official immersive experience on the Roblox platform, Coraline: Evade the Others on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th, 2024. Since its release, the gaming experience has been played by over 10 million unique users, earned a 90%+ rating, and regularly exceeds 5,000 concurrent players. The experience is playable on iOS, Android, PC, Mac HERE. A brand new, playable Coraline avatar is now available for purchase in the game and the Roblox Marketplace.









Coraline: Evade the Others, developed in partnership with Toya and the support of Roblox’s Partnerships team, quickly gained traction with players to become one of the top film-based games of all time on Roblox. Rather than a limited promotional experience, Coraline: Evade the Others is an “always on” gaming experience with regular monthly updates that expand gameplay, characters, and environments. In under six weeks, the game has attracted over 17.5M visits, with over 300,000 average daily active users.

“As an auteur-led studio, LAIKA is committed to telling bold, ambitious, original stories,” said LAIKA’s SVP and Head of Business Development Michael Waghalter. “In that same spirit, we curate immersive experiences that allow fans to engage with their favorite LAIKA films like Coraline in new and unique ways while staying true to the studio’s reputation for artistry. When players portal into Coraline: Evade the Others on Roblox, they’ll inhabit the darkly magical world they know and love from the film, married to a game design from our partners at Toya that will keep them challenged, entertained, and coming back for more.”

Toya, the award-winning, female-led studio, known for its success in adapting major media properties for the gaming environment (Miraculous Ladybug, Maya and the Three), was excited to take on the unique challenge of bringing LAIKA’s beloved Coraline film to the Roblox platform. Toya CEO Anat Shperling said, “Our goal was to honor the award-winning film’s core elements while seamlessly integrating them into Roblox’s engaging gameplay, which is enjoyed by millions of users.”

LAIKA was founded in 2005 in Oregon by President & CEO Travis Knight. The studio’s five films Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and Missing Link (2019) have all been nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA® Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe® for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its next animated film Wildwood. The studio is developing the animated feature films The Night Gardener, from an original idea by Bill Dubuque, creator of the hit series Ozark, and Piranesi, based on the NYT bestselling novel by Susanna Clarke. LAIKA has launched a Live Action subsidiary with a range of projects in development including feature films based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow and the original script Crumble, written and directed by Brian Duffield with Phil Lord and Chris Miller producing. www.laika.com

