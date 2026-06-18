Laifual Drive, the world’s third-largest and China’s second-largest manufacturer of harmonic drive reducers, will take part in Automate 2026, North America’s largest robotics and automation event. From June 22 to 25, the company will exhibit at Booth 32018 in McCormick Place, Chicago, presenting its precision motion control products and the harmonic drives behind them.

Production at Laifual Drive is vertically integrated. Critical CRB components are made in-house, and the tooth profile used across the lineup is the company’s own design. Because the chain runs end to end, Laifual Drive is able to ship both standardized modular assemblies and motor-integrated units tailored to a customer’s application. More than 100 application cases and harmonic drive configurations now sit in its knowledge base, spanning industrial robots, collaborative robots, and the newer humanoid platforms.

The tooth profile is Laifual Drive’s own design, and the company points to it as the core feature that sets its drives apart. Compared with conventional geometries, the profile handles 60% more load and shows 40% less wear. Bidirectional angular accuracy stays within 40 arcseconds, service life exceeds 10,000 hours, and stiffness loss over that period remains under 20%. For robot builders concerned about how their joints will perform two or three years into production, these are the figures that matter.

Simulation is another area of focus. Laifual Drive combines 3D surface meshing modification with dynamic meshing simulation, which has shortened new-product development time by about 50% and reduced prototype costs by roughly one-third. In production, flexible gears are machined using a multi-edge intermittent cutting hobbing model, while rigid gears go through multidimensional deviation mapping. Shot peening is then applied, adding another 30% to fatigue life. The company has also developed an in-house residual-life prediction model, trained on its own field data, which achieves around 85% accuracy on preventative maintenance calls.

Both ends of the catalog will be on the table in Chicago. At one end sit the 3-series reducers, small enough to drop into tight joints. At the other is the 58-series, which is where the heavy-payload collaborative robots end up. The headline part this year is the Model 58 strain wave gear. It’s a high-load design, 240 mm across the outer diameter, offered in 100, 120 and 160 ratios. Rated torque sits in the 900-1000 Nm band; peak torque clears 2000 Nm. Transmission accuracy comes in under 1 arcminute. Several of the larger robotics integrators have already asked about it before the doors open, mostly the ones rebuilding their heavy-payload lines.

Anyone working in integration, robot OEM design or end-user automation is welcome to set up a meeting in advance, or just walk up to Booth 32018 and talk. Laifaul Drive’s engineers will be there all four days. The conversations tend to cover the same ground – picking the right harmonic drive, getting it into a system cleanly, and what a custom build looks like. Automate 2026 registration costs nothing; sign-up is at automateshow.com. For anything else, www.laifualdrive.com is the company site, and info@laifualdrive.com goes straight to the team.

About Laifual Drive

Laifual Drive is the first harmonic drive manufacturer in China to pass one million units in cumulative production. The company runs a manufacturing facility of more than 47,000 square meters, employs over 600 people – engineering staff alone exceeds 100 – and holds more than 100 proprietary patents. Its reducer sizes span from 3 to 58, covering both the smallest and the largest form factors in the industry, with gear ratios from 30:1 up to 160:1.

Company: Zhejiang Laifual Drive Co., Ltd.

Contact: Lorraine Zhang

Email: lorraine@laifual.com

Website: www.laifualdrive.com

SOURCE: Zhejiang Laifual Drive Co., Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire