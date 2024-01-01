Ladder Launches Nutrition — Expanding the #1 Strength Training App Into an All-in-One Destination for Strength and Smart Fueling

The leading strength training app introduces integrated nutrition tools, empowering members to reach their goals by managing training and fueling seamlessly — all within the Ladder app.









AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ladder, the #1 strength-training app on iOS, today announced the launch of Ladder Nutrition, an integrated nutrition experience that brings training and fueling together in one app.

Built directly from member feedback, Ladder Nutrition simplifies eating for performance with effortless food logging, clear macro insights, and AI-powered personalization — making healthy, intentional eating simple and sustainable.

“We know that success requires a plan — both in the gym and in the kitchen,” said Ladder CEO Greg Stewart. “Ladder has helped hundreds of thousands of members build strength and stay consistent with their workouts, and we’re now bringing that same structure and motivation to how they fuel their goals.”

Included with every Ladder membership, Ladder Nutrition offers:

Integrated Workouts and Nutrition : manage your training inputs (macros, calories, protein) and outputs (workouts, progress) seamlessly in one place.

: manage your training inputs (macros, calories, protein) and outputs (workouts, progress) seamlessly in one place. Effortless Food Logging: choose your preferred method — voice record, snap a photo of your meal, scan a barcode, type and search.

choose your preferred method — voice record, snap a photo of your meal, scan a barcode, type and search. Accuracy Transparency : feel confident in your data, no matter how you log.

: feel confident in your data, no matter how you log. Protein Mode: keeps things simple by focusing on what matters most.

keeps things simple by focusing on what matters most. Built-In Motivation : streaks, badges, and progress reminders to keep you on track.

: streaks, badges, and progress reminders to keep you on track. No Hidden Upsells: included for every Ladder member — no additional cost.

Driven by members, designed for real results

“Nutrition was the next logical step for Ladder, and our members were pleading with us for it,” Stewart said. “They wanted a simple, smarter way to connect what they eat with how they perform — and that’s exactly what Ladder Nutrition delivers.”

“Nutrition and working out serve the same purpose of me staying healthy. I struggle to focus on two things at once — if I had it all together it would remind me that one doesn’t work without the other,” said one Ladder member in survey feedback.

Another member commented, “It’s the perfect marriage of my two priorities. Having both nutrition and fitness in one centralized app lets me compare calories-in and calories-out without switching between apps.”

The launch of Ladder Nutrition comes after months of feedback and beta testing with Ladder members, who have praised its speed, simplicity, accuracy, and the ability to have workouts and nutrition working together in one place.

A natural next step in Ladder’s mission

Ladder has become the leading destination for strength training, delivering world-class workout programming, expert coaching, and accountability to more than 300,000 paid members worldwide. The addition of Ladder Nutrition marks the next evolution in the company’s vision: to make sustainable fitness simple, structured and accessible.

“Training is only half the equation,” said Ladder Coach Kelly Matthews. “When your workouts and nutrition work together, you recover faster, build more muscle, and see progress that lasts. Ladder Nutrition gives members the structure and tools to fuel their body, their workouts, and their results.”

Ladder Nutrition is now available to all Ladder members at no additional cost and free to try during Ladder’s 7-day trial. Download Ladder in the App Store or visit joinladder.com to start your free trial.

About Ladder

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Ladder is the #1 strength training app for people who are serious about fitness. Ladder makes it easy to plan and maintain a consistent strength training routine. With new workouts each week from expert coaches, Ladder members can follow progressive workout plans in a variety of modalities including Pilates, HIIT, bodybuilding, hybrid training, kettlebells, yoga, prenatal and more. Ladder now includes Ladder Nutrition, a nutrition tracking system that lets members log food in seconds, track macros, and fuel smarter for better results.

Ladder maintains a 4.9 rating on the App Store across more than 100,000 reviews, and has been recognized by Apple with its Editors’ Choice award. Take a free quiz to find your ideal training plan and start your 7-day free trial today—no credit card required. Visit joinladder.com.

Ladder — Your Workouts. Your Nutrition. Your Plan.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact Monique Beals at mbeals@joinladder.com.