LACI’s Road to 2028 Summit Inspires $125 Million in New Commitments to Action for Greater Los Angeles by the Time of the 2028 Games; Solutions Will Benefit Angelenos, Demonstrate to the World the Best of LA, Californian, and American Climate Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Former and Current Team USA Athletes like Russell Westbrook, Partners like Clean Power Alliance, Actors like Edward Norton, Along with Industry Leaders, Policymakers, and Advocates Join Together to Accelerate Progress on Clean Energy, Clean Transportation, and Clean Air by the 2028 Olympics and Paralympic Games; Shared Goal is to Create a Legacy of Investment, Green Jobs, and Economic Opportunity

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Following two jam-packed days of action this week, the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) has wrapped the Road to 2028 Leadership Summit (Summit), which convened key stakeholders and brought about commitments from public and private sector leaders working at the intersection of clean energy, transportation, innovation, and policy.

Building on the deep work of LACI’s Transportation Electrification Partnership (TEP) and Clean Energy Partnership (CEP), Summit conversations centered on accelerating impact over the next 2.5 pivotal years leading into the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond. The Summit marks the launch of LACI’s Road to 2028 campaign. The Summit is the first in a series LACI will host leading up to the Games–all in the pursuit of accelerating bold goals through commitments to action in the Greater LA region by 2028 and beyond.

During the Summit, LACI leaders and key partners framed the forthcoming Games as an opportunity for LA, California, and the United States to accelerate a zero-emission future and a more equitable local economy.

“When the world arrives in Los Angeles in 2028, it will judge our climate progress by what people can actually see, feel, and experience–the air they breathe, the buses and trains they ride, the streets they walk and ride bikes on, and the neighborhoods they visit,” said Matt Petersen, President and CEO of LACI. “Through our Road to 2028 Summit, we are proud LACI has inspired $125 million in new commitments from our partners, startups, and advocates–like Russell Westbrook–that will accelerate the bold action for clean energy, clean transportation, and clean air that uplifts Angelenos and serves as a model for the world.”

The two-day Summit included panels, presentations, and spotlight conversations from a wide range of regional and national figures, including Team USA Olympic and Paralympic athletes, industry leaders, award-winning journalists, elected officials, and more.

“I’m teaming up with the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator on the Road to 2028–we’re focused on making real change to help families, neighborhoods, and every Angeleno to breathe a little bit easier through clean energy and zero emissions transportation,” said Olympic Gold Medalist and NBA star Russell Westbrook. “This isn’t just about the Games–it’s about creating opportunities, jobs, investment, and a future where our communities benefit long after the last medal is handed out. What will you do to join us on the Road to 2028?”

During the Summit, speakers shared their vision for 2028:

“With a little more than 900 days until the 2028 Games, we are working to ensure we can sustainably and reliably meet the increased water and energy demands it will bring,” said Janisse Quiñones, CEO and Chief Engineer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. “At the same time, we are making intentional business decisions that prioritize equity and sustainability, ensuring the legacy of the Games benefits all Angelenos. From going coal-free to expanding our EV charging network, LADWP is achieving critical milestones to support L.A. a clean energy-fueled Games and beyond.”

“Sports are very unique in that they unite people,” said Sam Mattis, Team USA Track and Field Athlete.” With so many people focusing their sights on 2028, we have an opportunity to advance sustainability and show off how it can make everybody’s lives better from fans to athletes to the region at large.”

“My greatest dream is that clean transportation is accepted by all,” said Jamal Hill, Team USA Para Swimming Athlete. “We need to inform and engage our sports heroes who represent the champions in our community toward that noble call.”

“By 2028, we’re going to show what’s possible in California’s ports by eliminating pollution from ships at berth. When people arrive for the Olympics, they’ll see a higher air-quality standard than anywhere else in the world,” said Edward Norton, Actor, Filmmaker, and Chief Sustainability Officer of STAX. “It’s a chance to prove that even in a city as complex as Los Angeles, real progress is underway that other communities can learn from.”

“We need big ideas, and I’m optimistic about what’s happening here in Los Angeles,” said Bill Nye, CEO of the Planetary Society. “I believe that if we can make incremental changes in our transportation infrastructure in LA, we can change the world.”

“We have a tremendous opportunity ahead to showcase our vibrant Angeleno culture to the world while providing a high-quality experience for athletes and sports fans alike,” said Senator Ben Allen, Chair of the Senate’s Special Committee on International Sporting Events. “As we prepare to welcome the world, we are committed to developing sustainably in order to leave lasting benefits across the region beyond 2028; this includes long-term planning for venues, supporting youth sports programs, and prioritizing the buildout of our public transportation infrastructure to meet immediate and future mobility needs.”

The Summit generated notable commitments from several key stakeholders across the Greater Los Angeles region made commitments of over $125 million for Angelenos, including:

Clean Power Alliance committed to $70 million for installing clean energy power backup systems at 11 municipal sites and up to 300 low-income residential homes; installing 17 MW of local community solar projects to increase access to renewable energy and create local clean jobs; and completing 20 local government electrification projects to expand municipal electric fleets, public EV charging and transition buildings from fossil fuel power to electricity.

committed to $70 million for installing clean energy power backup systems at 11 municipal sites and up to 300 low-income residential homes; installing 17 MW of local community solar projects to increase access to renewable energy and create local clean jobs; and completing 20 local government electrification projects to expand municipal electric fleets, public EV charging and transition buildings from fossil fuel power to electricity. Reframe Systems committed to bringing a microfactory online in Southern California early next year to build resilient, low-carbon, affordable homes, estimated at $5 million to $10 million, for helping rebuild fire-torn neighborhoods more resiliently and sustainably, expanding on their initial bungalow design found in Altadena. This factory build in SoCal will help Reframe System’s goal of building 1 million homes by 2045.

committed to bringing a microfactory online in Southern California early next year to build resilient, low-carbon, affordable homes, estimated at $5 million to $10 million, for helping rebuild fire-torn neighborhoods more resiliently and sustainably, expanding on their initial bungalow design found in Altadena. This factory build in SoCal will help Reframe System’s goal of building 1 million homes by 2045. LACI, the Transportation Electrification Partnership, and the City of LA committed to creating a Tiger Team to identify and enable catalytic EV charging infrastructure projects for light and heavy-duty vehicles that are critical to the operations of the 2028 Games and leave a lasting legacy in Los Angeles. LACI, the City of LA, and TEP members (e.g., Voltera, Highland Electric, etc) will work together to prioritize and bring these key projects online by 2028, which is estimated to unlock at least $50 million in private and public sector investment.

“Clean Power Alliance invests in community resilience and sustainability by providing clean energy infrastructure, tools and financial support to our municipal customers. We are pleased to be making progress before the Olympics in expanding electrification across the region with projects at the local level that help our partner communities reach their climate goals,” said Ted Bardacke, CPA’s Chief Executive Officer and a member of the 2028 Games Energy Council. “We also invest in energy access programs for lower income customers so everyone, regardless of financial status, can enjoy the benefits of clean energy.”

“As a member of LACI’s public private Transportation Electrification Partnership, we see every day how critical process efficiency is to bringing charging infrastructure online ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games to enable electric buses, trucks, and cars to move people and goods throughout LA and the region,” said Brett Hauser, CEO of Voltera. “Voltera is proud to commit to working with our partners on the Tiger Team to accelerate progress for the Games, and for the benefit of all Angelenos through cleaner air in the decades to come.”

In case you missed the action live, media assets from the Summit are available here:

ABOUT LACI:

The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI) is unlocking innovation by scaling cleantech startups, transforming markets through catalytic partnerships with policymakers, innovators, and market leaders, and enhancing communities through workforce training, pilots and other programs. Founded as an economic development initiative by the City of Los Angeles and its Department of Water & Power (LADWP) in 2011, LACI is recognized as one of the top 10 innovative business incubators in the world by UBI. LACI has helped 506 portfolio companies raise over $1 billion in funding, generated $344 million in revenue, and created 2,626 jobs throughout the Los Angeles region, with a long term economic impact of more than $733 million.

