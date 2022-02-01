Labster Wins Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year in 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Creator of interactive virtual science lab simulations honored for edtech innovation and platform usability enhancements to further student learning

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Labster (www.labster.com), the world’s leading platform for virtual labs and interactive science, has been selected as the winner of the “Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year” award in the fifth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. This is the third successive year that Labster has been honored in the awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

Labster provides students in high school and higher education institutions worldwide with cloud-based interactive simulations in state-of-the-art laboratories accessible via browser. The platform’s virtual lab experiences are driven by storylines that help students apply their skills in a real-world context. The labs leverage successful gamification techniques proven to create engaging, “hands-on” virtual experiences to foster and facilitate critical thinking, problem-solving, analysis, and synthesis. Key features include embedded quizzes, theory pages, lab manuals, and a vast library of science images and explainer videos.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year’s program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 countries throughout the world.

“Labster has made significant strides in innovating science education with its large catalog of STEM curriculum-aligned virtual lab simulations,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Congratulations on being our choice for ‘Overall STEM Education Solution Provider of the Year!’ Labster is helping increase STEM student retention by encouraging students on their path to becoming the next generation of scientists to change the world.”

Labster’s 300-plus simulations in fields such as anatomy, biochemistry, biology, biotechnology, chemistry, earth science, genetics, and physics are fully optimized for popular mobile devices as well as desktops. Recently, Labster rolled out a free usability upgrade with an intelligent “hint and guidance” system to nudge struggling students toward successful completion of their assignments when needed. Other new platform improvements include: updates to over 100 Labster titles; a new Skeletal System simulation; Labster iOS app functionality in Canvas and other major LMS systems; a one-click invitation for easier onboarding; a new accessibility VPAT report and roadmap; and new educator and student guides. Labster also provides access in several languages for non-English speakers and students with disabilities.

“Educational opportunities in STEM are often unequally distributed, but online simulations help to level the playing field for non-traditional learning students,” said Michael Bodekaer Jensen, co-founder and CEO of Labster. “Our research shows that students perform better in physical labs and score higher in tests as a result of their prep work on the Labster platform. We couldn’t be prouder to be on the frontlines of this type of learning to democratize science education. Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for this recognition.”

Educators are eligible for a free all-access trial of Labster’s virtual labs and interactive science solutions.

About Labster

Labster is dedicated to developing fully interactive virtual training simulations that are designed to enhance traditional learning outcomes by stimulating students’ natural curiosity and reinforcing the connection between science and the real world. The simulations can be used in a variety of different ways, from a full lab replacement to a supplemental learning activity. Over 5 million students in high schools and universities in 100 countries have used Labster to perform realistic experiments, learn key science concepts, and practice their skills in a risk-free learning environment. Labster’s team members are passionate about improving science learning, resulting in collaborations with over 3,000 leading educational institutions. Visit www.labster.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

Contacts

Christina Cherekdjian



Sterling Communications for Labster



[email protected]