Labor Day Travelers Encouraged to Check Tires Before Hitting the Road as Tires Easy Launches Seasonal Savings Event

Consumer Education Campaign Reminds Drivers That Tire Condition is One of the Most Important Factors for Safe Holiday Travel

As millions of Americans prepare for one final summer getaway, Tires Easy is encouraging motorists to include a tire inspection on their pre-trip checklist before heading out for Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day consistently ranks among the busiest travel periods of the year, with families taking advantage of the long weekend for road trips, college move-ins and visits with friends and relatives. While drivers often remember to fuel up and pack emergency supplies, tire condition is frequently overlooked despite being one of the most important safety components on any vehicle.

“Tires are the only part of a vehicle that is in constant contact with the road,” said a Tires Easy spokesperson. “A few minutes spent assessing tire pressure, tread depth and overall tire condition before leaving can help drivers travel with greater confidence during one of the busiest weekends of the year.”

According to the company’s tire safety resources, drivers should inspect tire pressure, look for uneven wear or visible damage, verify adequate tread depth and ensure their spare tire is properly inflated before embarking on longer trips. Tires Easy’s educational resources through its Knowledge Center help consumers perform basic tire safety checks and understand when replacement may be necessary.

To help consumers prepare for end-of-summer travel, Tires Easy is also launching its Labor Day Promotion, running from August 10 through September 13. The seasonal event will provide savings on qualifying tire purchases, making it easier for drivers to replace worn tires before holiday travel and the transition into fall driving conditions.

Promotion dates: August 10-September 13

Use these codes for savings

EARNED50: $50 off a set of 4 eligible tires

EARNED100: $100 off a set of 4 eligible tires

EARNED150: $150 off a set of 4 eligible tires

Promotion landing page: www.tires-easy.com/deals

The promotion complements Tires Easy’s year-round focus on helping drivers find the right tires from more than 200 brands while providing educational content, installation options and value-added services. Since 2004, Tires Easy has served drivers across the continental United States and has sold more than eight million tires while winning recognition as one of Newsweek’s America’s Best Online Shops for 2025 and 2026.

Consumers can learn more about tire safety through the Tires Easy Knowledge Center and can access the company’s Labor Day offers beginning August 10 at Tires-Easy/Deals where the Labor Day promotion will be featured.

About Tires Easy

Founded in 2004, Tires Easy is a leading online tire retailer serving customers throughout the continental United States. The company offers more than 200 tire brands, nationwide installation through trusted partners and educational resources designed to help consumers make informed tire purchasing decisions. Tires Easy has sold more than eight million tires and has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Online Shops for 2025 and 2026. Visit our website for more information.

CONTACT:

Tammy Cancela

TrizCom PR

Tammy@trizcom.com

Jo Trizila

TrizCom PR

Jo@trizcom.com

SOURCE: Tires Easy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire