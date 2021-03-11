Kyocera Launches DuraForce Ultra 5G UW, First Ultra-Rugged Android Smartphone for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband Network

Device leverages Qualcomm® Snapdragon 765G mobile platform, military standard 810H toughness, ultra-fast 5G speeds, Augmented Reality and new durable lithium polymer battery to transform enterprise mobile experience

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5g–Kyocera launched its first 5G ultra-rugged Android smartphone today, DuraForce Ultra 5G UW, which delivers ultra-durability, ultra-fast speeds and ultra-low latency on the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (UW) network. DuraForce Ultra 5G builds on Kyocera’s 10+ years of rugged device expertise to create the most advanced ultra-rugged smartphone to date for public safety, enterprise, small business, and consumers.





The first rugged device on the Verizon 5G UW Network1, DuraForce Ultra 5G leverages the best-in-class Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G mobile platform which unites 5G and AI to power select premium experiences. The Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System and 5th gen Qualcomm® Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine work in tandem to power blazing performance and uninterrupted gameplay. Kyocera’s virtually scratchproof Sapphire Shield™ protects both the 5.45-inch FHD+ bright display and high-resolution cameras on the back. DuraForce Ultra 5G is Kyocera’s toughest, most durable smartphone to date, certified military standard 810H (MIL-STD-810H) to withstand drops of up to 5 feet directly onto concrete, water immersion (IPX5/IPX8*), dust (IP6X*), extreme temperatures, salt, fog, solar, shock, hazardous work environments and more. HazLoc certified, the device is protected Non-incendive Class I, Division 2 classified hazardous locations. This is Kyocera’s first device to feature a rugged lithium polymer battery, which was designed specifically to survive the drops and shocks of an ultra-durable device. And because it’s waterproof, after a tough day at work, it can be washed off and disinfected to start over fresh the next day.

Three cameras open a new world of possibilities

DuraForce Ultra 5G ratchets up the toughness and speed with 5G connectivity and the Snapdragon 765G chipset, which unites 5G and Augmented Reality (AR) to power breakthrough speeds for media, entertainment, intelligent multi-camera capabilities and extended battery life. The ultra-bright display with Advanced Outdoor Viewing and three cameras – 24MP main camera with dual LED flash, 16MP wide angle (117°) plus 8MP front-facing – open a world of visual possibilities with a plethora of new camera features including:

Time of Flight – for fast auto-focus

4-Cell Pixel Binning – four cells combine into one Super Cell to enhance images in dynamic lighting conditions (portrait mode only)

Super Night Vision – using multi-frame technology, scenes are detected in grids; noise, brightness and sharpness are improved frame by frame

Underwater Camera Mode – captures clear video and images when fully immersed in water

Action Overlay (patented) – provides outdoor enthusiasts the ability to add elapsed time, distance, speed, G-force, altitude, date/time and map of route traveled to photos and videos; data is captured and saved without interruption.

Rugged Augmented Reality for Public Safety, Construction, Consumers & More

Augmented reality (AR) is truly a reality with DuraForce Ultra 5G, ARCore Certified for extended reality (XR) experiences including virtual, augmented and mixed reality. AR can enhance situational awareness in emergencies that provide public safety officials access to real-time building infrastructure for route guidance, and danger avoidance. Home decorators and DIYers can visualize new furniture and design choices in their space with ultra-realistic 3D models – and buy them simultaneously from the smartphone. Students can leverage the latest educational apps to enhance distance learning. Digital tools like interactive history lessons bring ancient exhibits from museums around the world to 3D life. AR-enhanced visual search apps identify and explain items in students’ environments ─ everything from wildlife and plants to tourist attractions. Immersive apps like Building Information Modeling (BIM) enable architects, engineers and construction firms to collaborate on projects in 3D CAD so designs, schedules and costs can be created and shared directly from the smartphone.

“As mobile workers become a rising share of the U.S. workforce, a rugged smartphone optimized for 5G speed and productivity will become a crucial business investment,” said Akira Iino, Vice President at Kyocera’s Communications Equipment Group. “5G speeds with AR and AI have immense potential to transform the workplace, but any shortfall in performance will ruin the experience. With DuraForce Ultra 5G, Kyocera now offers the perfect combination of an ultra-rugged device with rich features, 5G speeds with ultra-low latency, and an optimized chipset to make a real impact on the mobile experience for businesses, public safety, consumers and more.”

Connectivity, productivity and reliability

DuraForce Ultra 5G makes enterprise users more successful with a wide range of productivity and connectivity tools, customizable with three tactile programmable buttons. Since large data and video files collected from the field can be transmitted quickly with 5G, remote workers can easily collaborate, saving precious time and frustration. Mobile video streaming, video conferencing with colleagues and multitasking with multiple apps simultaneously becomes a snap.

This is the absolute loudest and clearest Kyocera device to date performing in ultra-noisy environments with 106dB broadband audio, ultra-loud dual front speakers and four noise-cancelling mics. Cellular/Wi-Fi calling with HD voice is crystal clear, and both Push-to-Talk Plus** (PTT+) and Mission-Critical PTT** (MCPTT) are easily accessible with programmable PTT and international orange SOS** button for emergency alerts.

Indoor performance has been optimized with enterprise-grade Wi-Fi for large buildings plus Wi-Fi roaming and QoS support, precise indoor positioning with 802.11mc and dual-band GPS as well as Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity for up to 10 devices. The device also supports Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) for robust private networks.

A variety of features enhance worker productivity. The touchscreen is designed to work when wet or with gloves, and facial recognition authentication (plus fingerprint security sensor) ensure ease-of-use in any workplace or situation. Covert Mode, ideal for public safety, eliminates sound, notifications and light emissions at the touch of a button. Focus Mode can temporarily turn off non-work related or unwanted notifications and reduce distractions on the job or in the virtual classroom.

Precision-engineered in Japan and TAA compliant, textured edges and angled corners with bumpers have been added to DuraForce Ultra 5G for superior grip and durability. Kyocera’s two-year standard manufacturer’s warranty includes water damage and the battery to protect business’ tech investment. The large 4500mAh durable lithium polymer battery with rugged proprietary design provides enough power to get through even the longest workday and can be charged via USB, Qi Wireless and charging contacts; battery care and eco-mode optimize ongoing battery usage, perfect for power users.

1 First rugged device for the Verizon 5G UW network as of March 9, 2020.



2 Exact speeds and coverage for the Verizon 5G UW Network can be found here

* Waterproof for low pressure water and immersion beyond 6.5 feet for longer than 30 mins; IP6X dust proof, blowing dust & sand



**SOS, PTT+ and MCPTT require subscription; buttons also programmable for other applications

ABOUT KYOCERA

Kyocera International Inc.’s Communications Equipment Group (CEG) is the headquarters for Kyocera wireless devices in the Americas. With a history of quality and innovation delivering many “firsts” to the U.S. market, Kyocera is the leader in rugged mobile solutions. Launching more than 100 waterproof and rugged mobile devices globally over the last 10+ years, Kyocera strives to offer rugged, reliable technology as an integral part of a total mobile offering: combining Military Standard 810G/H-certified ruggedization and enterprise-grade security with a partner ecosystem, industry-specific applications and innovative accessories. Working with leading service providers, Kyocera has created a “Total Solution” offering that helps deliver a significantly lower total cost of ownership to a wide range of industries such as public safety, transportation, and construction. White glove services including overnight advanced replacement, custom provisioning, repair, and more help productivity for business customers. When it comes to blending performance, durability and support, Kyocera’s rugged mobile solutions are in a class of their own. For more information, visit kyoceramobile.com or follow the company at facebook.com/kyoceramobile, twitter.com/kyoceramobile, youtube.com/kyoceramobile, instagram.com/kyoceramobile and linkedin.com/company/kyoceramobile.

Kyocera Corporation (TOKYO: 6971, https://global.kyocera.com/), the parent and global headquarters of the Kyocera Group, was founded in 1959 as a producer of fine ceramics (also known as “advanced ceramics”). By combining these engineered materials with metals and integrating them with other technologies, Kyocera has become a leading supplier of industrial and automotive components, semiconductor packages, electronic devices, smart energy systems, printers, copiers, and mobile phones. During the year ended March 31, 2020, the company’s consolidated sales revenue totaled 1.6 trillion yen (approx. US$14.7 billion). Kyocera is ranked #549 on Forbes magazine’s 2020 “Global 2000” list of the world’s largest publicly traded companies.

© 2021 KYOCERA International, Inc. (KII), San Diego, California, USA. All rights reserved. No reproduction in whole or in part is allowed without prior written approval. Kyocera and Sapphire Shield are registered trademarks of Kyocera Corporation. DuraForce Ultra 5G UW is a trademark of Kyocera International, Inc. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Android is a trademark of Google Inc.; use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions. All other marks are held by their respective owners.

Contacts

Leasa Ireland



LPI Communications for Kyocera



[email protected]