Kyndryl and Nokia announce expanded portfolio of partnership solutions to bring advanced data center networking services to enterprises

Expansion of partnership solutions aimed at enterprise IT data center growth and modernization to support strategic digital transformation initiatives

NEW YORK and ESPOO, Finland, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, and Nokia today announced an expansion of their partnership portfolio to offer advanced data center networking solutions and services to global enterprises.

By combining Kyndryl’s enterprise knowledge and experience in designing, building and managing hybrid cloud and data center environments with Nokia’s high-performance, reliable data center networking infrastructure solution with embedded security capabilities, the partners will deliver many benefits to enterprise customers looking to modernize and expand their data center networks.

The enterprise data center market is rapidly growing and capital investment in data center networks is forecast to accelerate due to rising demand for cloud networking. Customers also need to store an increasing volume of data, highlighting the urgent need for robust, scalable and secure data center network solutions.

“As enterprises face increasing workloads due to hybrid IT environments, AI adoption and high-performance computing, the demand for highly reliable, low-latency and secure connectivity has never been greater,” said Paul Savill, Kyndryl Global Network and Edge Computing Practice Leader. “Our expanded portfolio of solutions with Nokia underscores the critical role that robust data center network infrastructure plays in driving IT modernization. From leveraging AI-driven network automation to extending capabilities at the edge, our comprehensive, end-to-end network services empower enterprises to mitigate future risks, meet regulatory requirements and accelerate their technology transformation journey.”

To support the expanded solutions, Kyndryl intends to integrate Nokia’s Event-Driven Automation (EDA) technology — an infrastructure automation platform that harnesses real-time data and machine learning to enable full automation of data center networks – with Kyndryl Bridge, an AI-powered, open-integration digital business platform that enables customers to observe and orchestrate their entire technology environment, and for network automation management.

Federico Guillén, President of Nokia Network Infrastructure, said: “As businesses use AI to transform themselves, they need fast, secure and easy-to-use data center networks. That’s what Nokia and Kyndryl are offering together. By combining Kyndryl’s IT expertise with Nokia’s advanced, open and secure network technology, we’re jointly creating solutions businesses can trust. This partnership makes it easier than ever for companies to modernize their data centers and stay ahead in the AI world.”

Reliable, trusted partners are needed to support large enterprises that are managing their own data centers and aiming to modernize or expand to support evolving workloads driven by technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and virtual reality (VR). The enhanced IT infrastructure will also fortify enterprise resilience against cyberattacks and support compliance with regulatory frameworks such as the EU’s Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA).

Kyndryl’s expertise in end-to-end network management and consulting services, combined with Nokia’s proven track record in deploying large-scale networks for service providers, webscalers and enterprises, creates a formidable combination to meet growing demands for high-performance data center workloads. In addition, Kyndryl will deploy Nokia’s industry leading IP routing products within its data center network.

Kyndryl’s network portfolio, which includes software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), private 5G networks, edge computing and cloud networking hyperscaler services, is augmented by the addition of Nokia’s data center networking solutions. Nokia’s data center fabric, and multi-layer security solutions (IP/Optical) and data center interconnect secured by quantum-safe networking (QSN) also complement Kyndryl’s data center networking services.

Resources and additional information

Webpage: Kyndryl Network and Edge Services

Webpage: Nokia Data Center Fabric

Webpage: Nokia Event Driven Automation

Webpage: Nokia Optical Networks

Webpage: Nokia Deepfield Defender

Webpage: Nokia Quantum-safe networks

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

