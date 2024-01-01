KRISPY KREME® x Peanuts Collection Is Filled With Holiday Cheer

Three brand-new doughnuts – including Snoopy – available in custom Peanuts box; beloved ‘Day of the Dozens’ returns Dec. 12

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Good grief! And GREAT news: Krispy Kreme® and Peanuts® are partnering for the first time ever in the U.S.!









This festive season, Krispy Kreme is teaming up with Peanuts to bring fans of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang the Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection – because after all, what are the holidays without those closest to you, your favorite characters and some delicious doughnuts?

Available in a custom dozen box beginning Saturday, Nov. 29 for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., the Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection features three all-new doughnuts, each inspired by the beloved world of Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz – along with two returning fan favorites:

NEW Snoopy Cookies & Kreme™ Doughnut – a Snoopy-shaped doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in vanilla flavored icing, and decorated with a Snoopy face.

– a Snoopy-shaped doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme™ filling, dipped in vanilla flavored icing, and decorated with a Snoopy face. NEW Charlie Brown Ornament Doughnut – a shell doughnut filled with brownie batter flavored filling, dipped in yellow vanilla flavored icing, and topped with a chocolate flavored buttercreme zig-zag and ornament hook.

– a shell doughnut filled with brownie batter flavored filling, dipped in yellow vanilla flavored icing, and topped with a chocolate flavored buttercreme zig-zag and ornament hook. NEW Christmas Wreath Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut-topped with a buttercreme flavored green swirl, yellow nonpareil sprinkles, and a Snoopy and Woodstock sugar piece.

– an Original Glazed® doughnut-topped with a buttercreme flavored green swirl, yellow nonpareil sprinkles, and a Snoopy and Woodstock sugar piece. Santa Belly Doughnut – a returning holiday favorite! An unglazed shell doughnut filled with White Kreme™ filling, decorated with a chocolate flavored buttercreme Santa belt and topped with a Santa buckle sugar piece.

– a returning holiday favorite! An unglazed shell doughnut filled with White Kreme™ filling, decorated with a chocolate flavored buttercreme Santa belt and topped with a Santa buckle sugar piece. Holiday Sprinkle Doughnut – an Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in chocolate icing with festive sprinkles is back.

“Just like Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, our new holiday collection will bring joy, sweetness and a little extra happiness to all,” said Alison Holder, Chief Brand and Product Officer for Krispy Kreme.

“Peanuts has brought joy to fans during the holiday season for decades,” said Scott Shillet, Vice President, Global Licensing for Peanuts. “As we celebrate Peanuts’ 75th anniversary this year, we look to collaborate with partners like Krispy Kreme to continue that tradition for fans of all ages.”

Additionally, on Dec. 12 only, Krispy Kreme will continue to spread holiday cheer with the return of its annual 12/12 “Day of the Dozens,” offering guests a $1 Original Glazed® dozen when they purchase any dozen at regular price in shop, drive-thru, or online for pick-up or delivery.

The Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme’s app and website. Guests can also enjoy some of the doughnuts in the collection in a Krispy Kreme six-pack delivered to select retailers. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a U.S. shop or retailer near you.

Don’t be left feeling like a blockhead … grab a dozen before they’re gone! To learn more about the new Krispy Kreme x Peanuts Collection, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/peanuts-christmas.

Share how you’re celebrating the holidays with Krispy Kreme by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in more than 40 countries through its unique network of fresh doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing digital business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities, and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at KrispyKreme.com and follow us on social: X, Instagram and Facebook.

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd., 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students.

