Krikey AI Launches Intuitive AI Reel Generator for Creators to Automate Professional Social Media Animation Videos

SAN FRANCISCO , Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Krikey AI, a leader in 3D generative media, today announced the launch of its advanced AI Reel Generator, a transformative tool designed to streamline the production of social media animation videos. Starting today, creators and businesses can use this intent-based AI to instantly convert text prompts into high-quality, 3D animated content, eliminating the technical barriers traditionally associated with professional animation and video editing.

This update addresses the growing demand for high-quality vertical content by eliminating the steep learning curve of 3D production. The AI Reel Generator intelligently handles character rigging, cinematic camera framing, and motion paths based on user intent. By streamlining the production of social media animation videos, Krikey AI enables boutique agencies and solo creators to scale their output 10x faster than traditional methods. This shift toward intent-based creation ensures that every video is natively optimized for mobile-first engagement, allowing creators to spend less time on technical execution and more on creative storytelling.

“Every creator has a story, but not everyone has the years of training required for traditional 3D software,” said Jhanvi Shriram, CEO of Krikey AI. “Krikey AI does the heavy lifting of 3D production so you can focus on the heart of the story. Your imagination belongs center stage. Krikey AI is committed to democratizing creative tools for a global audience.”

Creators can now bypass the “blank canvas” struggle by generating a custom tiktok template or utilizing a free social media template to jumpstart their viral presence. This workflow provides an immediate competitive edge in a crowded digital landscape, offering professional-grade visuals with zero overhead. We invite creators to experience the future of content by visiting our social media animation videos dashboard today to begin generating their first 3D masterpiece in seconds.

Krikey AI is a global content creation platform on a mission to empower everyone to animate. With an intuitive 3D editor and diverse templates, anyone can create high-quality character animations in minutes. Since 2017, Krikey has removed technical barriers, making storytelling accessible via www.krikey.ai , Canva, Adobe Express, and AWS.

