Kraken Appoints Dan Ciporin to Board of Directors

Accomplished fintech investor bolsters company’s advisory team

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kraken, one of the world’s leading crypto platforms, today announced the appointment of Dan Ciporin to its board of directors as an independent member. Dan brings a wealth of experience and insight directly applicable to the next phases of Kraken’s evolution.

“Kraken’s mission to accelerate the global adoption of crypto is at the heart of how fintech can help the world achieve financial freedom and inclusion,” Ciporin said. “As the crypto industry matures, I look forward to contributing to Kraken’s continued success as the longest-standing and most trusted crypto platform.”

Dan is currently the CEO of Home Plate Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: HPLT). This follows 13 years at Canaan Partners, where he led many successful investments including Lending Club (NYSE: LC), in which he was the first institutional investor 7 years before its billion-dollar IPO. Dan has served as a member of many public and private company boards, including Lending Club, ShopKeep, Borderfree, CircleUp and Corel.

Prior to Canaan Partners, Dan was CEO of shopping.com, leading the company to IPO in October 2004 and its acquisition by eBay in 2005, providing public investors with an internal rate of return of as much as 20%. Prior to that, Dan gained cross-border payments expertise as head of MasterCard’s global debit program.

“Dan has a proven track record of recognizing long-term winners within technology markets that transform the way we connect and transact,” said Jesse Powell, Kraken’s founder and CEO. “As we continue to build through this bear market and beyond, we are excited that Dan’s commitment to bring economic and financial freedom is so closely aligned with our own mission.”

About Kraken

Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing digital asset platforms. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 8 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, JPY, CHF, AUD and AED.

Kraken, over 2,000 strong, was founded in 2011 and was one of the first exchanges to offer spot trading with margin, parachain auctions, staking, regulated derivatives and index services. In 2022, it launched a custodial NFT marketplace. Kraken is trusted by over 9 million traders and institutions around the world and offers professional, round-the-clock online support. Kraken was the first company to have ever conducted a Proof of Reserves audit and has since committed to undergoing Proof of Reserves on a regular basis.

Kraken is backed by investors including Tribe Capital, SkyBridge, Hummingbird Ventures, Blockchain Capital, Digital Currency Group, among others.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded through the Kraken iOS and Android apps, and through the Cryptowatch iOS, Android and Desktop apps.

