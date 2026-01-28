Kragon Space Inc Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Kragon Space Inc, a Defense Tech company specializing in electromagnetics R&D and directed energy technologies, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.
Billy Starkey, Vice Chair of Kragon Space, will deliver a company presentation and will be available alongside Stephen Genung, Founder & Chair, for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Kragon Space Inc at their www.kragon.space website.
Event Details:
-
3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference
-
The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa
-
Atlantic City, NJ
-
January 28-29, 2026
Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Kragon Space management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).
About Kragon Space Inc
Kragon Space Inc is a Defense Tech company specializing in electromagnetics research & development, directed energy technology innovation, nuclear detonation effects, and satellite protection & defense.
Media Contact:
Kathy Cusumano
President
Hanover International, Inc.
407-704-9051
ka@hanoverintlinc.com
