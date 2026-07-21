KOSPET Launches ORB 2 and PULSE 2, Lightweight Rugged Smartwatches with SGS-Tested Durability and Dual-Band GPS

Designed for an everyday outdoor lifestyle, ORB 2 and PULSE 2 combine SGS-tested durability, dual-band GNSS, KOSPET’s proprietary Apexmove OS, and practical outdoor features at an MSRP of just $69.99.

KOSPET, a leading rugged smart gear brand, today announced the launch of ORB 2 and PULSE 2, two lightweight rugged smartwatches created for people who embrace an everyday outdoor lifestyle-whether commuting during the week, training after work, or heading outdoors for weekend adventures.

With the slogan “Beyond Light. Built Tough.”, ORB 2 and PULSE 2 redefine what users can expect from a lightweight rugged smartwatch by combining dependable outdoor performance with everyday practicality at an accessible price point. Priced at just $69.99, both models make rugged GPS smartwatch technology more accessible without compromising the features that matter most outdoors.

Built for Everyday Durability

Built for active lifestyles, ORB 2 and PULSE 2 feature durable watch bodies engineered to perform across a wide range of outdoor conditions.

Tested by SGS against 12 MIL-STD-810H standards, the watches are evaluated across multiple environmental conditions. Combined with Corning Gorilla Glass, they are engineered to maintain reliable performance when facing everyday impacts and unpredictable outdoor environments.

For added confidence during outdoor activities and daily wear, both models also feature 5ATM water resistance and IP69 protection, keeping users prepared for changing conditions.

Accurate Positioning and Smarter Health Tracking

Equipped with dual-band, six-system GNSS, ORB 2 and PULSE 2 provide more accurate positioning for running, hiking, cycling, and other outdoor activities.

Wellness tracking is supported by KOSPET’s advanced 4PD sensor, supporting continuous tracking of heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep, and other key wellness metrics to help users better understand their daily wellness trends.

Powered by the Apexmove Ecosystem

Powered by KOSPET’s proprietary Apexmove OS, ORB 2 and PULSE 2 deliver a smoother and more intuitive smartwatch experience.

The watches support 13 professional sports modes and 160+ freestyle sports modes, complemented by personalized training plans that help users build structured workout routines and stay motivated.

Paired with the Apexmove App, users can review workout progress, manage health insights, receive firmware updates, synchronize activity records, and personalize watch settings through a connected mobile experience.

Additional features include Bluetooth calling, a built-in LED flashlight with 5 brightness levels, walkie-talkie functionality, and up to 16 days of battery life, providing practical tools for both outdoor adventures and everyday use.

Two Designs, One Rugged Philosophy

ORB 2 features a classic round watch design paired with a 500 mAh battery, offering a traditional outdoor watch aesthetic with dependable endurance.

PULSE 2 features a modern square design with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display and a 450 mAh battery, providing a larger viewing experience while maintaining the same rugged philosophy.

Together, ORB 2 and PULSE 2 reflect KOSPET’s commitment to creating durable, feature-rich smartwatches for an everyday outdoor lifestyle.

Availability

ORB 2 and PULSE 2 will first be available on Amazon beginning July 21, 2026, with availability on KOSPET’s official website starting August 4, 2026.

Both models will be available in Black and Silver, with pricing starting at an MSRP of $69.99.

For More Information, Visit:

Official Website www.kospet.com

ORB 2 Product Page https://amzn.to/4f5pB7F

PULSE 2 Product Page https://amzn.to/4gFFByn

About KOSPET

Founded in 2018, KOSPET has become a global leader in smart wearables, setting the gold standard for sports, outdoor adventures, and lifestyle smartwatches. With a global community of over 8 million users, KOSPET develops innovative smartwatches that combine rugged durability with advanced technologies, including AMOLED displays, dual-band GNSS positioning, extended battery life, and professional training features powered by the proprietary Apexmove OS.

Media Contact

Damien Sun

Marketing Manager

KOSPET

marketing@kospet.com

SOURCE: KOSPET

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire