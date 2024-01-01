Kopin to Showcase New Advanced Soldier Vision Technologies During SOF Week 2026

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer, medical markets, and high-speed optical interconnects for AI infrastructure, today announced that it will introduce two new advanced soldier vision technologies at SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, Florida — the premier gathering where special operations leaders, operators, and innovators converge to shape the future of mission-critical technology.

Throughout the event, Kopin will present hands-on demonstrations of its latest soldier-focused vision systems and optical platforms engineered to enhance our warfighters’ situational awareness, survivability, and operational effectiveness in the most demanding environments.

“SOF Week brings together the community that defines the future of modern warfare,” said Nicolas Peterson, Warfighter Vision, Kopin. “We’re proud to showcase several new products and technologies that are purpose-built to support the mission and give operators the visual advantage they need in the field.”

Featured New Products and Technologies

Kopin’s demonstrations will highlight several next-generation systems, including:

Sentinel FPV™ — First person viewer goggle that offers high-definition drone imagery to warfighters while keeping their local situational awareness intact.

— First person viewer goggle that offers high-definition drone imagery to warfighters while keeping their local situational awareness intact. DarkWAVE™ — Full-color augmented reality night vision clip-in that brings full-color AR capability to existing fielded night-vision goggles.

— Full-color augmented reality night vision clip-in that brings full-color AR capability to existing fielded night-vision goggles. DayVAS™ — Daylight-readable augmented-reality system designed for high-brightness, high-clarity visualization in full sun.

— Daylight-readable augmented-reality system designed for high-brightness, high-clarity visualization in full sun. MicroLED Display — Military-grade, ultra-bright, power-efficient microdisplay optimized for rugged defense applications and made in the USA.

Advancing the Future of Operator Vision

Kopin’s presence at SOF Week underscores the company’s commitment to delivering U.S.-designed and U.S.-manufactured displays and optical products that meet the evolving needs of special operations forces. With decades of experience supporting defense programs, Kopin continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in high-performance microdisplays and visual systems.

SOF Week attendees are encouraged to schedule a meeting with Kopin’s team for live demonstrations, technical discussions, and insights into upcoming innovations shaping the next generation of operator vision.

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, Optical Interconnect devices and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics and low-power ASICs and optical interconnect devices for AI data centers.

For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections regarding the Company’s business and the markets it serves. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contacts

Corporate Contact

Kopin Corporation



Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer



EManz@kopin.com

508-870-5959

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman



MZ Group – MZ North America



KOPN@mzgroup.us

949-259-4987

Public Relations Contact

Grace Halvorsen



Lightspeed PR/M



Kopin@lightspeedpr.com