Kopin to Showcase Innovative Near-to-Eye Technology Solutions at SPIE DCS 2025

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming SPIE Defense and Commercial Sensing (DCS) 2025 exhibition, taking place in Orlando, Florida, from April 15-17, 2025.





At SPIE DCS, Kopin will exhibit its latest developments in microdisplays and optical solutions, which are designed to meet the evolving needs of warfighters, surgeons, industry professionals and consumers. Visitors have the opportunity to experience cutting-edge solutions firsthand with live demonstrations:

Demonstrations Include:

Virtual reality (VR) head-mounted display (HMD) system for training and simulation

DayVAS™ daytime readable visual augmentation solution for warfighters

DarkWave™ night vision goggle clip-in solution for warfighters

Firefighter mask with near-eye thermal imaging vision system

Simulated armored vehicle biocular display

Head-tracked virtual binoculars

High- brightness, high-contrast microdisplays

“Kopin continues to push the boundaries of innovation with our latest advancements in microdisplays and optical modules,” said Bill Maffucci, SVP Business Development and Strategy, Kopin. “These technologies are tailored to enhance training and simulation products as well as provide visual augmentation solutions for end users in both day and nighttime scenarios.”

Kopin invites attendees to visit its booth #1405, experience interactive demonstrations and engage directly with Kopin’s engineering and business development team.

Attendees can schedule a meeting in advance or stop by the booth during the event. For more information or to connect with Kopin’s experts, please contact sales@kopin.com.

Register for the event at: https://spie.org/registration/online/DCS25.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin’s portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin’s website at www.kopin.com. Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.

Forward Looking Statements

Contacts

For Investor Relations



Kopin Corporation



Richard Sneider, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer



Richard_Sneider@kopin.com

508-870-5959

MZ Contact

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA



MZ Group – MZ North America



KOPN@mzgroup.us

561-489-5315

Lightspeed PR Contact

Grace Halvorsen



Lightspeed PR/M



Kopin@lightspeedpr.com